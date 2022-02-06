Lata's demise is 'everyone's personal loss': Thakur

Lata Mangeshkar's demise is 'everyone's personal loss', says Anurag Thakur

'This country will always resonate with your voice, Lataji', he said in his tribute

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 06 2022, 15:55 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2022, 15:59 ist
Anurag Thakur. Credit: PTI file photo

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Sunday said the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is "everyone's personal loss" and her voice will remain immortal.

Mangeshkar, 92, died due to multiple organ failure at a Mumbai hospital on Sunday.

"The death of swara nightingale, Lata ji, the melody queen, is such a loss that it is impossible to compensate. Her passing away is everyone's personal loss. Personally, she was my favourite singer who made a mark with her singing at every stage of her life," Thakur said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

Read | When Lata found an admirer in a Pakistani dictator

"She had a huge impact on countless people like me, she left an indelible mark on our conscience. The Indianness within Lataji was reflected in her music. A personality born but once in centuries.

"Her voice will be immortal... in our festivals, in our rituals, in our auspicious deeds, on our borders, in our veneration, in our worship, in the expression of our feelings... everywhere. This country will always resonate with your voice, Lataji. Heartfelt Tribute," the minister said.

Mangeshkar had tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU).

