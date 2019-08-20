Linking user profile with Aadhaar: SC to hear FB's plea

DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 20 2019, 12:27pm ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2019, 12:28pm ist
Facebook-Aadhaar linkage hearing before Madras HC, but says no final order will be passed: SC

The Supreme Court, on Monday, allowed hearing to continue in cases related to Facebook-Aadhaar linkage before Madras HC, but said that no final order will be passed.

The Supreme Court agreed to hear Facebook's plea seeking transfer of cases pending, regarding the linking of the user profile with Aadhaar, in different HCs to the top court.

The Supreme Court also issued a notice to the Centre, Google, Twitter and others on Facebook's plea seeking transfer of cases.

 

(This is a developing story, further details will be updated.)

