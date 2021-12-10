News Live: Modi to inaugurate Saryu Nahar National Project in Balrampur on Dec 11
News Live: Modi to inaugurate Saryu Nahar National Project in Balrampur on Dec 11
updated: Dec 10 2021, 09:06 ist
09:06
Project will provide assured water for irrigation of over 14 lakh hectares of land&benefit about 29 lakh farmers of over 6200 villages. It'll benefit 9 dists of Eastern UP-Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur & Maharajganj: PMO pic.twitter.com/2qH4mn0dQ6
Asian shares slipped and the dollar held firm on Friday as traders edged away from riskier assets amid renewed concerns about Covid-19 and ahead of key USinflation data that could set direction on Federal Reserve rates.
Happy to have participated in the Summit for Democracy at the invitation of President Biden: Modi
Happy to have participated in the Summit for Democracy at the invitation of President Biden. As the world's largest democracy, India stands ready to work with our partners to strengthen democratic values globally, including in multilateral fora. @POTUS
Mon killing clear abuse of AFSPA : Nagaland Chief Minister Rio
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday said the killing of civilians in Mon district by the security forces was a "clear case of abuse" of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act and said the incident, which took place five days ago was not the first instance of the people having to bear the brunt of the draconian law.
Speaking at the 'In Memorium' programme organised by the government in memory of the 13 civilians, he said innocent lives have been cut short by the "most unfortunate and careless act of the Indian security forces".
AFSPA, he said, is law that has colonial genesis and is violative of human rights as it legitimises killing on mere suspicion and the people of Nagaland will continue to demand its repeal.
Stakes high for BJP, Congress in Karnataka Council polls
Nearly one lakh elected representatives in the state will voteon Friday to pick 25 members to the LegislativeCouncilin an election that is widely expected to set the political tone in the state.
Asian shares slip ahead of key US inflation data
Modi to inaugurate Saryu Nahar National Project in Balrampur on Dec 11 (ANI)
