News Live: Modi to inaugurate Saryu Nahar National Project in Balrampur on Dec 11

  • updated: Dec 10 2021, 09:06 ist
    Stakes high for BJP, Congress in Karnataka Council polls

    Nearly one lakh elected representatives in the state will voteon Friday to pick 25 members to the LegislativeCouncilin an election that is widely expected to set the political tone in the state.

    Asian shares slip ahead of key US inflation data

    Asian shares slipped and the dollar held firm on Friday as traders edged away from riskier assets amid renewed concerns about Covid-19 and ahead of key USinflation data that could set direction on Federal Reserve rates.

    Modi to inaugurate Saryu Nahar National Project in Balrampur on Dec 11 (ANI)

    Happy to have participated in the Summit for Democracy at the invitation of President Biden: Modi

    Mon killing clear abuse of AFSPA : Nagaland Chief Minister Rio

    Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday said the killing of civilians in Mon district by the security forces was a "clear case of abuse" of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act and said the incident, which took place five days ago was not the first instance of the people having to bear the brunt of the draconian law.

    Speaking at the 'In Memorium' programme organised by the government in memory of the 13 civilians, he said innocent lives have been cut short by the "most unfortunate and careless act of the Indian security forces".

    AFSPA, he said, is law that has colonial genesis and is violative of human rights as it legitimises killing on mere suspicion and the people of Nagaland will continue to demand its repeal.