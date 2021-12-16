News Live: Indo-Bangla ties not comparable with relationship with other countries, says Shringla
News Live: Indo-Bangla ties not comparable with relationship with other countries, says Shringla
updated: Dec 16 2021, 08:20 ist
Track DH's latest updates of India and the world here!
08:20
HM Amit Shah is slated to hold 'Nishad Samaj Jan Sabha' in UP on Friday. He'll inaugurate 23 new branches of UP Cooperative Bank, dedicate 29 godowns of UP State Warehousing Corporation & participate in inauguration of seventh National Convention of Sahakar Bharati: Govt Sources - ANI.
06:18
Let's not remember 1971 war victory with arrogance: Sonia
Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi said on Wednesday that the country should remember its 1971 victory in the India-Pakistan war with the spirit of pride, determination and contemplation, and not out of arrogance, or as self-glory.
She made the remarks while taking part in the concluding ceremony of a programme marking the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, following which Bangladesh, formerly known as East Pakistan, was freed from Pakistan and came to be known as a sovereign and independent country.
"I would like to extend a special note of thanks to all the former members of the armed forces for sharing their experiences and talking about the strategy adopted to achieve the ultimate victory," she said.
06:14
Adityanath announces increase in honorarium of panchayat functionaries
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced increasing monthly honorarium of village heads, kshetra panchayat heads and district panchayat chairpersons.
The honorarium of village heads will be increased from Rs 3,500 to Rs 5,000 per month, of kshetra panchayat heads from Rs 9,800 to Rs 11,300 per month and of district panchayat chairpersons from Rs 14,000 to Rs 15,500 per month, the chief minister announced at an event here.
06:09
Indo-Bangla ties 'special' and 'unique', not comparable with relationship with other countries: Shringla
The relationship between India and Bangladesh are "special" and "unique" and New Delhi does not compare it with Dhaka's ties with any other country, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Wednesday, as he sought to downplay China's growing forays in this country.
Addressing a press briefing on President Ram Nath Kovind's first State Visit to Bangladesh and his talks with the top leadership here, Shringla said, "As far as we are concerned, India and Bangladesh are bound by ties of history, language, spirituality and culture."
HM Amit Shah is slated to hold 'Nishad Samaj Jan Sabha' in UP on Friday. He'll inaugurate 23 new branches of UP Cooperative Bank, dedicate 29 godowns of UP State Warehousing Corporation & participate in inauguration of seventh National Convention of Sahakar Bharati: Govt Sources - ANI.
Let's not remember 1971 war victory with arrogance: Sonia
Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi said on Wednesday that the country should remember its 1971 victory in the India-Pakistan war with the spirit of pride, determination and contemplation, and not out of arrogance, or as self-glory.
She made the remarks while taking part in the concluding ceremony of a programme marking the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, following which Bangladesh, formerly known as East Pakistan, was freed from Pakistan and came to be known as a sovereign and independent country.
"I would like to extend a special note of thanks to all the former members of the armed forces for sharing their experiences and talking about the strategy adopted to achieve the ultimate victory," she said.
Adityanath announces increase in honorarium of panchayat functionaries
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced increasing monthly honorarium of village heads, kshetra panchayat heads and district panchayat chairpersons.
The honorarium of village heads will be increased from Rs 3,500 to Rs 5,000 per month, of kshetra panchayat heads from Rs 9,800 to Rs 11,300 per month and of district panchayat chairpersons from Rs 14,000 to Rs 15,500 per month, the chief minister announced at an event here.
Indo-Bangla ties 'special' and 'unique', not comparable with relationship with other countries: Shringla
The relationship between India and Bangladesh are "special" and "unique" and New Delhi does not compare it with Dhaka's ties with any other country, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Wednesday, as he sought to downplay China's growing forays in this country.
Addressing a press briefing on President Ram Nath Kovind's first State Visit to Bangladesh and his talks with the top leadership here, Shringla said, "As far as we are concerned, India and Bangladesh are bound by ties of history, language, spirituality and culture."