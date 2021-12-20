News Live: ED summons Aishwarya Rai

Track DH's latest updates of India and the world here!
11:06
ED summons Aishwarya Rai
Enforcement Directorate summons Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a case being investigated by the agency: Sources (ANI)
10:54
BSF personnel fire at drone in Gurdaspur; returns to Pakistan territory
Punjab | A drone was sighted in Gurdaspur sector near the International Border. BSF personnel fired 5 rounds after the patrolling team heard a humming sound but it managed to return to Pakistan territory. The incident was reported at 1230am on Monday, says a senior BSF officer (ANI)
09:42
Karnataka Cabinet likely to take up anti-conversion bill today
All eyes will be on the Cabinet meeting scheduled on Monday noon, during which the state government is expected to clear the controversial anti-conversion Bill.
Notwithstanding Omicron, Indian economy set for strong rebound: CEO poll
A CEOs poll by industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has shown the economy is set for a strong rebound this financial year ending March 31, 2022. At least 56 per cent of about 100 CEOs polled have said it would grow in the range of 9 to 10 per cent, while another 10 per cent expect it may grow at a faster pace of more than 10 per cent.
Mercury dips to 3,2 degrees Celsius in Jammu; locals sit around a fire to stay warm
