News Live: All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue
All the people taken hostage on Saturday at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, were released safely on Saturday night, Governor Texas Greg Abbott said.
There's no need for foreign manpower in Afghanistan: Karzai
Reacting to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's directive to send qualified and trained Pakistani manpower to Afghanistan, former President of the war-torn nation Hamid Karzai said that there was no need of that, the media reported.
On Friday while attending the third meeting of the Apex Committee on Afghanistan, Khan said the reason behind sending manpower to the country is to prevent a humanitarian crisis, TOLO News reported.
Tsunami threat recedes from huge Pacific volcanic eruption
The tsunami threat around the Pacific from a huge undersea volcanic eruption began to recede Sunday, while the extent of damage to Tonga remained unclear.
Satellite images showed the spectacular eruption that took place Saturday evening, with a plume of ash, steam and gas rising like a mushroom above the blue Pacific waters. A sonic boom could be heard as far away as Alaska.
In nearby Tonga it sent tsunami waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground.
Djokovic lawyers tell Australian court his presence doesn't prompt anti-vax protests
Novak Djokovic's lawyers told a court that will decide whether or not he can stay in Australia and defend his Open title there was no evidence to show the presence of the world's number one tennis player had prompted anti-vaccine protests elsewhere.
Alone and cornered, Kohli had no option but to quit Test captaincy; Rohit Sharma set to be Test captain
Virat Kohli wasn't pushed but he decided to jump.
It was a Twitter message on September 16 when he informed the world about his decision to quit T20 captaincy, keen to focus all his energies on Test cricket and ODI format keeping the 2023 World Cup in mind.
