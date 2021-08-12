News Live: Toll in Himachal landslide rises to 13

DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world here
07:29
A person has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl in Delhi's Mayur Vihar PS area. A case has been registered under Section 376 AB (punishment for rape on a woman under 12 years of age) of IPC and relevant sections of POCSO & S
The victim has been medically examined and she has been referred to AIIMS for a paediatrician's opinion. Her condition is stable. The accused lives in the victim's neighbourhood: Delhi Police
07:25
WATCH: Indian Space Research Organisation's GSLV-F10 lifts off successfully from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota
#WATCH | Indian Space Research Organisation's GSLV-F10 lifts off successfully from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/2OV8iA06Xf
USfood delivery firm DoorDash Inc held talks over the past two months to buy grocery delivery company Instacart for a likely price of between $40 billion and $50 billion, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the situation.
The talks have fallen apart in recent weeks, the report added, partly over concerns whether the deal would get antitrust regulators' approval. (Reuters)
06:34
Indian Space Research Organisation's GSLV-F10 lifts off successfully
Helicopter with 16 people on board crashes in Russia's Far East
A MI-8 helicopter with 16 people on board crashed in Russia's Far East region of Kamchatka early on Thursday, the emergency service said.
At least seven people survived the hard landing of the helicopter in Kamchatka peninsula, Interfax reported, citing a source. TASS news agency, also citing a source, reported that nine people survived the crash. (Reuters)
GSLV-F10 launch took place today at 0543 Hrs IST as scheduled. Performance of first and second stages was normal. However, Cryogenic Upper Stage ignition did not happen due to technical anomaly.
The mission couldn't be accomplished as intended: ISRO
The number of dead bodies recovered from the landslide site of Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh rises to 13 after the retrieval of another body: ITBP
