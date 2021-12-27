News Live: DR Congo suicide bombing toll rises to 7; officials fear more attacks
News Live: DR Congo suicide bombing toll rises to 7; officials fear more attacks
updated: Dec 27 2021, 08:21 ist
08:10
20 suspected Bangladeshis arrived at Paradip Fishing Harbour in Odisha
About 20 people suspected to be Bangladeshis arrived at Paradip Fishing Harbour, in Odisha. "We are verifying their movement; their motor boat engine reportedly was out of order. With the help of some boatmen here, they were rescued," Charan Sethi, Additional SP, Paradip, told ANI.
07:59
EC to discuss Covid situation with top health officials
The Election Commission will convene a meeting with senior officials of the Union Health Ministry on Monday to discuss the current Covid situation in the five poll-bound states, sources said.
A source said that the Commission will discuss the current Covid situation for poll-bound states and will seek an update on the new Covid variant Omicron from Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan. The commission is also likely to seek suggestions on improving the Covid protocol for poll campaigning, polling days, and others. Read more
Owaisi will start wearing ‘janeu’ if Yogi returns to power in 2022: UP minister
If the Yogi Adityanath government returns to power in Uttar Pradesh for a second term, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will start wearing Hindus’ sacred thread 'janeu', worn across the shoulder, and chanting Lord Ram’s name, a UP minister said on Sunday.
EC to discuss Covid situation with top health officials
Uttarakhand's Chamoli district receives snowfall
Death toll from DR Congo suicide attack rises to 7
The death toll from the suicide attack in the eastern city of Beni, on the Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern border with Uganda, has risen to seven, officials said Sunday.
Dream big, 'reconvert' Pakistanis to Hinduism: Tejasvi Surya
Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya set social media abuzz as he asked Hindus to “dream big” and "reconvert" Pakistanis to Hinduism.
