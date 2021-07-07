News Live: Cabinet reshuffle likely today; Ministry of Cooperation created
updated: Jul 07 2021, 07:24 ist
07:21
Olympic torch relay legs scrapped in Tokyo, according to city officials
The Olympic torch relay has been scrapped on Tokyo's public roads, officials announced Wednesday, as virus concerns continue to plague the Games just over two weeks before they begin.
Private flame-lighting ceremonies will replace public relay events across the capital beginning Friday, the Tokyo city government said.
05:57
Art 370, 35A only gave separatism, terrorism, nepotism, corruption: J&K LG
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said Articles 370 and 35A -- which were revoked by the Centre in August 2019 -- gave only separatism, terrorism, nepotism and large scale corruption to the erstwhile state.
TMC likely to conduct organisational reshuffle next week
The ruling TMC in West Bengal is likely to carry out a major organisational reshuffle next week, probably before its annual Martyr's Day rally on July 21, with the poll performance of various leaders and the theory of "one person, one post" to be the deciding factor in the exercise, sources said.
JEE Mains Phase 3 exams to be held from July 20 to 25, Phase 4 between July 27 and August 2
Two phases of the Joint Entrance Examination-Mains, which were postponed in April and May due to Covid-19 outbreak, will be held from July 20 to 25 and July 27 to August 2, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on Tuesday.
Modi govt creates separate ministry for strengthening co-operative movement
The Centre on Tuesday created a new portfolio ‘Ministry of Co-operation’ to provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening the co-operative movement in the country ahead of a reshuffle of the Union Council of Ministers on Wednesday.
Modi 2.0 Cabinet to go for a major rejig on July 7; performance, alliance on radar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will seek to send out a message of his government's intent to strengthen the economy and infrastructure post-pandemic and reach out to women, OBCs, Dalits, and youths in a big way in the first reshuffle of the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.
