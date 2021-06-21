News Live: Several studies are being conducted on the benefits of yoga, says PM Modi
updated: Jun 21 2021, 07:52 ist
07:51
US Nuclear envoy Sung Kim says he looks forward to positive response on dialogue from North Korea (Reuters)
07:45
Support rising in Japan for Tokyo Olympics this summer: poll
Around a third of Japanese now back holding the Olympics, up from just 14 percent last month, a new poll showed Monday, though a majority still prefer cancellation or postponement because of the pandemic.
The poll reinforces other recent surveys that suggest opposition to Tokyo 2020 is softening slightly, just over a month before the July 23 opening ceremony. (AFP)
Yoga shows us the road from stress to strength and from negativity to creativity. Yoga tells us that so many problems might be out there, but we've infinite solutions within ourselves. We're the biggest source of energy in the universe: PM Modi
06:53
Whenever the sages of India spoke of health, they did not only meant physical health. That is why, along with physical health, there is so much emphasis on mental health in yoga: PM Modi
06:52
The great Tamil saint Sri Thiruvalluvar ji said that if there is a disease then go to its root, find out what is the cause of the disease, then start its treatment: PM Modi
06:51
Today even medical science lays emphasis on the healing process, besides medical treatment. Yoga helps in healing process: PM Modi
06:49
During Covid, several studies are going on, researching on the benefits of yoga on our body and immunity. We see that yoga and breathing exercises are being done at the beginning of online classes. This is helping children in fighting the virus: PM Modi
06:48
When I talk to frontline warriors and doctors, they tell me that they've made Yoga a shield for protection against the virus. They've used Yoga not just for safeguarding themselves, but also patients: PM Modi
06:48
When the coronavirus knocked in the world, then no country was prepared for it, by means, by strength and by mental state. We all have seen that in such difficult times, yoga became a great medium of self-confidence: PM Modi
06:46
In the 1.5 years of Covid, several countries including India have faced troubled times. People have more enthusiasm about yoga since the last year or so: PM Narendra Modi
06:40
Adviser to Jimmy Lai says Apple Daily to shut
Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily will be forced to shut "in a matter of days" after authorities froze the company's assets under a sweeping national security law, an adviser to jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai told Reuters on Monday.
US | Consulate General of India, New York partnered with the Times Square Alliance to host the International Yoga celebrations in Times Square on Sunday. Over 3,000 people attended the day-long event which was themed 'Solstice'. pic.twitter.com/olwvhQRco0
US Nuclear envoy Sung Kim says he looks forward to positive response on dialogue from North Korea (Reuters)
Support rising in Japan for Tokyo Olympics this summer: poll
Around a third of Japanese now back holding the Olympics, up from just 14 percent last month, a new poll showed Monday, though a majority still prefer cancellation or postponement because of the pandemic.
The poll reinforces other recent surveys that suggest opposition to Tokyo 2020 is softening slightly, just over a month before the July 23 opening ceremony. (AFP)
Barnaby Joyce to be Australia's new deputy prime minister
Barnaby Joyce will be Australia's new deputy prime minister after winning a leadership contest in the government's junior coalition partner on Monday, local media reported.
Joyce was previously Australia's deputy prime minister from 2016 to 2018 but resigned after an extramarital affair with a former staff member. (Reuters)
Adviser to Jimmy Lai says Apple Daily to shut
Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily will be forced to shut "in a matter of days" after authorities froze the company's assets under a sweeping national security law, an adviser to jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai told Reuters on Monday.
PM Modi to address Yoga Day programme on Monday morning
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday morning address a programme to mark International Yoga Day whose theme this year is 'Yoga For Wellness'.
New Zealander selected as first transgender Olympian
New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard was confirmed as the first openly transgender athlete to compete at the Olympic Games Monday when Kiwi officials named her in the squad for Tokyo next month.
