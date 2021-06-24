News Live: Taiwan condemns 'political oppression' of Hong Kong
News Live: Taiwan condemns 'political oppression' of Hong Kong
updated: Jun 24 2021, 07:17 ist
07:16
Bombay High Court on Wednesday reserved its order on Maharashtra home department's plea seeking the removal of some parts of the CBI FIR in connection with a corruption case against former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and others. (ANI)
06:53
Taiwan condemns 'political oppression' after closure of Apple Daily
Taiwan's government on Thursday expressed its condemnation of the "political oppression" of Hong Kong media after the Chinese-run city's most vocal pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily, printed its last edition.
Record-equalling Ronaldo saves Portugal as Germany avoid shock Euro 2020 exit
Cristiano Ronaldo equalled the all-time international scoring record with his 109th goal for Portugal as the reigning champions scraped into the last 16 of Euro 2020 on Wednesday along with Germany and Spain.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday held out an olive branch to Chirag Paswan, saying the beleaguered LJP leader must reconsider his continuance in the NDA, led by the BJP which swore by the RSS ideology instead of the Constitution.
Tesla lifts Nasdaq to record-high close
The Nasdaq climbed to a record-high close on Wednesday, fueled by a rally in Tesla Inc, with investors cheering data that showed a record peak for US factory activity in June.
Electronic City, Attibele toll hiked for regular users
The toll at Electronics City and Attibele expressways will go up for regular commuters from July 1 onwards as the authorities have increased the charges for various vehicles.
