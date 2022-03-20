News Live: Uttarakhand caretaker CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reaches Delhi, CM announcement likely today

Uttarakhand caretaker CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is in Delhi today, and the BJP is expected to announce the CM for the hill state. State BJP president Madan Kaushik also reached Delhi for the same.
Chandrababu Naidu used Pegasus during CM tenure: YSRCP
YSRCP has accused former Andhra PradeshCM Chandrababu Naidu of using Pegasus spyware during his tenure (2014-19). "Central government should probe it.He tampered with many calls anddata of YSRCP during his tenure," partyspokesperson Amarnath told ANI.
RLD UP president resigns
RLD state president Dr Masood Ahmed resigned from his post alleging that "seats in UP Assembly elections were sold, issues of Dalits and minorities were neglected".
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida departs from Delhi following the conclusion of his two-day visit to India
India's Sen to face Axelsen in All England Open final
India's Lakshya Sen will face Danish top seed Viktor Axelsen in the men's All England Open final after beating Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia on Saturday.
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in Delhi
RLD UP president resigns
