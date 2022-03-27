News Live: Second black box of crashed China Eastern plane recovered

India resumes scheduled International flights after two years of pandemic-induced ban on air travel.
07:26
PM Modi to hold 87th episode of Mann Ki Baat at 11 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the people in the country and abroad in MannKiBaatprogramme on All India Radio at 11 am today. It will be the 87th episode of the monthly radio.
07:24
Petrol, diesel prices hiked again, fifth time in six days
The prices of petrol and diesel continued to rise, with hikes of 50 paise and 55 paise, respectively in Delhi and hikes of 53 paise and 58 paise, respectively in Mumbai.
The price of petrol currently stands at Rs 99.11 per litre in Delhi and Rs 113.88 in Mumbai. The price of diesel, meanwhile, stands at Rs 90.42 per litre in Delhi and Rs 98.13 in Mumbai, as of Sunday morning.
One of the encouraging trends in recent years is the rise and success of several start-ups and enterprises in the AYUSH sector: PM Modi
(PTI)
When every Indian becomes vocal for local then it does not take long for local products to go global: PM Modi
(PTI)
New products from India being exported to new destinations, 'Made in India' products now more visible abroad: PM Modi
(PTI)
Indian exports crossing $400 billion has filled us with pride, it signifies country's potential & capability: PM Modi during Mann Ki Baat
(PTI)
Yogi inaugurates Gorakhpur-Varanasi flight
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, inaugurated the SpiceJet Gorakhpur-Varanasi flight, via video conferencing.
Union civil aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia participated in the function from Gwalior.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that nine airports are running in Uttar Pradesh and air connectivity has vastly improved in five years. The work of connecting other countries is also going on.
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes near coast of Ecuador region - EMSC
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck near the coastal region of Ecuador late on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
Uber wins 30-month London taxi license
Ride-hailing company Uber has secured a 30-month license to continue operating in London, ending a protracted battle with city regulators over whether the ride-hailing app was "fit and proper".
"Uber has been granted a London private hire vehicle operator's license for a period of two and a half years," a Transport for London spokesperson said was quoted as saying in a statement by Engadget.
The move ends a years-long spat with the agency, which twice revoked Uber's London license -- once in 2017, and a second time in 2019.
JUST IN | Second black box of crashed China Eastern plane recovered, state media has reported
International flights resume
India resumes scheduled International flights after two years of pandemic-induced ban on air travel.
PM Modi to hold 87th episode of Mann Ki Baat at 11 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the people in the country and abroad in MannKiBaatprogramme on All India Radio at 11 am today. It will be the 87th episode of the monthly radio.
Petrol, diesel prices hiked again, fifth time in six days
The prices of petrol and diesel continued to rise, with hikes of 50 paise and 55 paise, respectively in Delhi and hikes of 53 paise and 58 paise, respectively in Mumbai.
The price of petrol currently stands at Rs 99.11 per litre in Delhi and Rs 113.88 in Mumbai. The price of diesel, meanwhile, stands at Rs 90.42 per litre in Delhi and Rs 98.13 in Mumbai, as of Sunday morning.