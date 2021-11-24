News Live: China not invited to US President Biden's summit on democracy
News Live: China not invited to US President Biden's summit on democracy
updated: Nov 24 2021, 08:44 ist
08:44
“We reiterate that BSBD customers do not pay any charges for digital transactions including transactions using Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and RuPay debit cards,” the bank said in a statement issued on Tuesday.
Oil prices drop as coordinated reserve release eases some supply fears
Oil prices fell on Wednesday as the US-led coordinated release of stocks from strategic reserves eased concerns over tightness in global supply, while investors took profits from the previous day's rally ahead of the USThanksgiving holiday.
Asian shares on edge as US bond yields rise, oil volatile
Share markets were jittery in early Asia on Wednesday as trading was buffeted by a step-up in USTreasury yields as well as volatile oil prices in the face of price-cooling moves by the United States and other nations.
Biden administration invites Taiwan to its Summit for Democracy
The Biden administration has invited Taiwan to its "Summit for Democracy" next month, according to a list of participants published on Tuesday, a move likely to infuriate China, which views the democratically governed island as its territory.
The first-of-its-kind gathering is a test of President Joe Biden's assertion, announced in his first foreign policy address in office in February, that he would return the United States to global leadership to face down authoritarian forces led by China and Russia. (Reuters)
08:17
Delhi | Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 280 (overall) in the 'poor' category, as per SAFAR-India
Delhi | Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 280 (overall) in the 'poor' category, as per SAFAR-India
Caravan migrants accept Mexico visa deal to disperse
Thousands of migrants in southern Mexico have accepted a government offer to disperse from their US-bound caravan in exchange for Mexican visas, an organizer of the caravan said on Tuesday.
The caravan is one of two large groups of migrants, many from Central America and the Caribbean, that left the southern city of Tapachula in recent weeks to embark on foot on the long journey north toward the USborder with families including young children.
By Tuesday, the second group had progressed as far as the town of Mapastepec in the southern state of Chiapas, under the guidance of caravan organizer Luis Garcia Villagran from advocacy group Pueblo Sin Fronteras. (Reuters)
08:05
Biden to nominate Shalanda Young as Director of Office Management and Budget (Washington Post)
07:48
China not invited to US Prez Biden's summit on democracy
US President Biden has invited around 110 countries to a virtual summit on democracy at Dec 9-10 virtual summit China is not invited, while Taiwan is invited according to the list released by the State Department on Tuesday. Turkey, a member of NATO, is also missing from the list.
