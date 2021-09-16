News Live: IMD issues orange alert in Delhi; heavy rains expected
News Live: IMD issues orange alert in Delhi; heavy rains expected
updated: Sep 16 2021, 09:34 ist
Track Deccan Herald's latest updates of news from India and across the world here!
09:33
UN refugee chief warns 'greater suffering' likely in Afghanistan
Afghanistan needs urgent and sustained support from the international community to prevent a larger humanitarian crisis, the head of the UNrefugee agency said, warning of global implications if that were to happen.
"The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan remains desperate," UNHigh Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said in a statement after a three-day visit to the South Asian nation.
(Reuters)
09:31
Panama to hand out AstraZeneca vaccines to visitors in tourism push
Panama approved a plan on Wednesday to vaccinate visitors in a bid to boost a tourism industry badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic, becoming the first Central American nation to offer vaccine doses to tourists.
Tourists will receive AstraZeneca vaccines, with the recommended interval between the two doses set at eight to 12 weeks, the government said in a statement.
(Reuters)
09:30
India reports 30,570 new Covid-19 cases, 431 deaths
India on Thursday recorded 30,570 new cases and 431 deaths, data published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed. Of these, Kerala accounted for 17,681 infections and 208 deaths.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues orange alert in Delhi. Heavy rain and strong winds expected in the National Capital.
(ANI)
07:28
China's President Xi to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting by video
China's President Xi Jinping will attend a meeting of the leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries via video on Sept. 17, according to the official Xinhua, citing the Chinese foreign ministry.
According to the report, leaders of the key regional security bloc will discuss Afghanistan, a neighbouring country of the SCO's largely Central Asian members in which the Taliban took power a month ago.
The summit is to be held in Tajikistan's Dushanbe. Afghanistan itself is an observer at the SCO and Iran, another observer, has been seeking entry.
The SCO was launched in 2001 to combat radical Islam and other security concerns inChina, Russia and four ex-Soviet Central Asian republics.
07:26
UK, US, Australia launch new alliance to counter China
The US, Britain and Australia have announced a new trilateral security alliance for the Indo-Pacific to protect their shared interests and allow for greater sharing of defence capabilities, including help Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines, amid China’s growing influence over the strategically vital region.
UN refugee chief warns 'greater suffering' likely in Afghanistan
Afghanistan needs urgent and sustained support from the international community to prevent a larger humanitarian crisis, the head of the UNrefugee agency said, warning of global implications if that were to happen.
"The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan remains desperate," UNHigh Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said in a statement after a three-day visit to the South Asian nation.
(Reuters)
Panama to hand out AstraZeneca vaccines to visitors in tourism push
Panama approved a plan on Wednesday to vaccinate visitors in a bid to boost a tourism industry badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic, becoming the first Central American nation to offer vaccine doses to tourists.
Tourists will receive AstraZeneca vaccines, with the recommended interval between the two doses set at eight to 12 weeks, the government said in a statement.
(Reuters)
India reports 30,570 new Covid-19 cases, 431 deaths
India on Thursday recorded 30,570 new cases and 431 deaths, data published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed. Of these, Kerala accounted for 17,681 infections and 208 deaths.
Read more
IMD issues orange alert in Delhi
India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues orange alert in Delhi. Heavy rain and strong winds expected in the National Capital.
(ANI)
China's President Xi to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting by video
China's President Xi Jinping will attend a meeting of the leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries via video on Sept. 17, according to the official Xinhua, citing the Chinese foreign ministry.
According to the report, leaders of the key regional security bloc will discuss Afghanistan, a neighbouring country of the SCO's largely Central Asian members in which the Taliban took power a month ago.
The summit is to be held in Tajikistan's Dushanbe. Afghanistan itself is an observer at the SCO and Iran, another observer, has been seeking entry.
The SCO was launched in 2001 to combat radical Islam and other security concerns inChina, Russia and four ex-Soviet Central Asian republics.
UK, US, Australia launch new alliance to counter China
The US, Britain and Australia have announced a new trilateral security alliance for the Indo-Pacific to protect their shared interests and allow for greater sharing of defence capabilities, including help Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines, amid China’s growing influence over the strategically vital region.
Read more