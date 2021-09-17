News Live: Communal, religious rioting cases nearly doubled in 2020, says NCRB

President of India extends wishes to PM Modi on his birthday
भारत के प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं। मेरी शुभेच्छा है कि आप स्वस्थ रहें और दीर्घायु प्राप्त कर ‘अहर्निशं सेवामहे’ की अपनी सर्वविदित भावना के साथ राष्ट्र सेवा का कार्य करते रहें।
Deshmukh asked me to collect money from bars, gave instructions in high-profile cases: Vaze to ED
Dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze has alleged in his statement to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh had asked him to collect money from bar and hotel owners, and used to give instructions in high-profile investigations.
BJP eying major push to Covid vaccination on Modi's birthday
The BJP is set to launch a mega 20-day public outreach from Friday on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday and it will continue till October 7 to also commemorate his 20 years in public life, including as Gujarat chief minister.
Communal, religious rioting cases nearly doubled in 2020: NCRB
Cases of communal or religious rioting in 2020 nearly doubled from 2019 even as the country witnessed "very limited" outdoor activities due to Covid-19 pandemic during the past year, according to latest government data.
Modi govt in touch with Taliban govt in Kabul after kidnapping of Indian national in Afghanistan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in New Delhi has been in touch with the new Taliban government in Kabul after a citizen of India was kidnapped in the capital city of Afghanistan.
