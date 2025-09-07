<p>Mumbai: At least 10 people died while six are missing and five were injured during the immersion of Ganesh idols in Maharashtra over the weekend, which marked the culmination of the 11-day Ganeshotsav. </p><p>While most of the deaths were because of drowning, the financial capital of Mumbai reported a major electrocution incident. </p><p>During the immersion procession on Khairani Road in Mumbai's Kurla, a hanging electric wire touched a Ganpati idol, injuring six devotees.</p><p>While Binu Sukumaran Kumaran (36) was pronounced dead at the Seven Hills Hospital, five others — Subhanshu Kamat (20), Tushar Gupta (20), Dharmaraj Gupta (49), Karan Kanojia (14), and Anush Gupta (6) — are undergoing treatment at the Paramount Hospital. </p><p>Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar said the Public Works Department had been asked to probe the incident. </p>.Kerala-born IPS officer draws widespread support amid Maharashtra DyCM’s attempt to silence her.<p>Another tragic incident was reported from the Shahapur tehsil of Thane district, when five volunteers of the Shivtej Mitra Mandal fell into the Bharangi River during Ganesh Visarjan.</p><p>One person died, two were rescued, and a search operation was underway for the remaining two. The deceased has been identified as Prateek Munde.</p><p>In the Pune district, two were swept away in the Bhama river at Waki Khurd, as was one at Shel Pimpalgaon in the Chakan area, while one slipped into a well at Birwadi.</p><p>The bodies of the first two had been recovered, while search operations were underway for the other two.</p><p>In the Nanded district, three people fell into a river at Gadegaon, of whom one was rescued, while the search was underway for two others. </p><p>In Nashik, four people drowned during the immersion process, with the body of one victim being recovered in Sinnar.</p><p>In Jalgaon, three people were swept away in separate incidents; efforts were on to trace them. </p>