Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

At least 10 killed, several hurt during Ganesh Visarjan across Maharashtra

During the immersion procession on Khairani Road in Mumbai's Kurla, a hanging electric wire touched a Ganpati idol, injuring six devotees.
Last Updated : 07 September 2025, 09:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 September 2025, 09:26 IST
India NewsMaharashtraGanesh Chaturthi

Follow us on :

Follow Us