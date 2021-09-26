News Live: Cyclonic circulation likely to form over northeast, Bay of Bengal
News Live: Cyclonic circulation likely to form over northeast, Bay of Bengal
updated: Sep 26 2021, 06:33 ist
Track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world here!
06:33
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Taiwan early on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 45 km (27.96 miles), EMSC said.
(Reuters)
06:31
PM will launch Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission in few days. Unique digital health ID to be given to people containing all health records & ensuring safety & privacy of health data. This will greatly help to monitor diseases: VP M Venkaiah Naidu in Delhi
(ANI)
06:30
PM Modi to address 81st edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the 81st edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' on September 26, after concluding his visit to the US during which he expressed confidence that India-US relationship will grow even stronger in the years to come.
A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the northeast & adjoining the east-central Bay of Bengal.
In the subsequent 24 hours, it will be a low-pressure area & likely to reach the West Bengal coast around September 29... South Bengal is likely to have enhanced weather activity particularly in terms of heavy rainfall & wind on Sept 28-29. Heavy rainfall is expected over Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, East & West Medinipur, Jhargram, Howrah, Hooghly on Sept 28: GK Das, Director, IMD Kolkata
(ANI)
05:23
Merkel makes final push for successor in Germany's knife-edge polls
Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday urged Germans to give her would-be successor Armin Laschet their vote to shape Germany's future, in a last-ditch push to shore up his beleaguered campaign 24 hours before Germans vote.
A fire broke out in a godown in southwest Delhi's Dwarka village area on Saturday, officials said.
However, there was no report of injury to anyone in the fire.
According to the officials, the call regarding the fire was received at 7.20 pm.
Fourteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, they said.
(PTI)
05:21
Singapore High Commissioner discusses investment, skill development with UP CM
Singapore's High Commissioner to India Simon Wong Wie Kuen on Saturday called upon Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the latter's official residence here, the state government said in a statement issued here.
While interacting with the visiting dignitary, the CM said that scope of trade, establishing industries and investment are immense in the state.
"This is the biggest market of the world, and its economy is agriculture-based. For the dairy, food processing sector, the atmosphere is conducive. The state is number one in production of potatoes,milk, sugarcane and fruits," Adityanath said.
(PTI)
05:21
Good morning readers, track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world here!
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Taiwan early on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 45 km (27.96 miles), EMSC said.
(Reuters)
PM will launch Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission in few days. Unique digital health ID to be given to people containing all health records & ensuring safety & privacy of health data. This will greatly help to monitor diseases: VP M Venkaiah Naidu in Delhi
(ANI)
PM Modi to address 81st edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the 81st edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' on September 26, after concluding his visit to the US during which he expressed confidence that India-US relationship will grow even stronger in the years to come.
Read more
A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the northeast & adjoining the east-central Bay of Bengal.
In the subsequent 24 hours, it will be a low-pressure area & likely to reach the West Bengal coast around September 29... South Bengal is likely to have enhanced weather activity particularly in terms of heavy rainfall & wind on Sept 28-29. Heavy rainfall is expected over Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, East & West Medinipur, Jhargram, Howrah, Hooghly on Sept 28: GK Das, Director, IMD Kolkata
(ANI)
Merkel makes final push for successor in Germany's knife-edge polls
Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday urged Germans to give her would-be successor Armin Laschet their vote to shape Germany's future, in a last-ditch push to shore up his beleaguered campaign 24 hours before Germans vote.
Read more
Fire breaks out in godown in southwest Delhi
A fire broke out in a godown in southwest Delhi's Dwarka village area on Saturday, officials said.
However, there was no report of injury to anyone in the fire.
According to the officials, the call regarding the fire was received at 7.20 pm.
Fourteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, they said.
(PTI)
Singapore High Commissioner discusses investment, skill development with UP CM
Singapore's High Commissioner to India Simon Wong Wie Kuen on Saturday called upon Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the latter's official residence here, the state government said in a statement issued here.
While interacting with the visiting dignitary, the CM said that scope of trade, establishing industries and investment are immense in the state.
"This is the biggest market of the world, and its economy is agriculture-based. For the dairy, food processing sector, the atmosphere is conducive. The state is number one in production of potatoes,milk, sugarcane and fruits," Adityanath said.
(PTI)
Good morning readers, track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world here!