News Live: Suvendu Adhikari to not appear before CID in case related to his body guard's death

Congress' G-23 miffed as all decisions taken by Rahul
Sonia Gandhi has been the interim president of the Congress since the resignation of Rahul Gandhi following the debacle in various polls, but all the decisions and meetings are taking place at Rahul Gandhi's residence, which makes him the de-facto party chief.
Social cost of 2019's plastic more than GDP of India
The pollution, emissions and clean-up costs of plastic produced in 2019 alone could be $3.7 trillion, according to a report released Monday by wildlife charity WWF, warning of the environmental and economic burden of this "seemingly cheap" material.
There is increasing international alarm over the sheer volumes of fossil-fuel based plastics entering the environment, as microplastics have infiltrated even the most remote and otherwise pristine regions of the planet. (AFP)
06:10
Agartala, Tripura | Bangladesh Information & Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud arrived in India through the Agartala-Akhaura Integrated Check Post (ICP) on Sunday pic.twitter.com/USUGV6j9Wt
Sabalenka defeats Mertens in straight sets in US Open fourth round
World number two Aryna Sabalenka overcame early mistakes to advance past Belgian Elise Mertens 6-4 6-1 on Sunday, reaching the USOpen quarter-final round for the first time.
Up an early break, the Belarusian appeared to lose one of her most reliable weapons - her power serve - as she committed three double faults in the third game to help 15th-seeded Mertens level the score 2-2. (Reuters)
HDMP polls: BJP wins 25 seats
BJP has won 25 seats in the HDMP, while Congress has won 14 seats and independent candidates have won three seats. JD(S) and AAP are yet to open their account.
Gates of Sonna Barrage opened to release 13,000 cusecs of water after heavy rains in Kalaburagi
West Bengal Assembly LoP Suvendu Adhikari to not appear before CID today
West Bengal: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari (in file pic) will not appear before CID today.
Adhikari was summoned by the agency in connection with the unnatural death case of his guard Subhabrata Chakraborty. (ANI)
Counting of votes for Belagavi, Kalaburagi civic polls commences
A total of 385 candidates are in the fray of whom 55 were of BJP, 45 of Congress, 27 of AAP, 11 of JD (S) and 7 of AIMIM. MES has backed 22 independents.
In Kalaburagi, the counting of votes polled for 55 wards of Kalaburagi Municipal Corporation began at N V International School.
Read More
Karnataka to recruit 5,000 teachers to meet shortage
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday announced the recruitment of around 5,000 teachers to the government schools during the current academic year to address the shortage of teachers.
Read More
Congress' G-23 miffed as all decisions taken by Rahul
Sonia Gandhi has been the interim president of the Congress since the resignation of Rahul Gandhi following the debacle in various polls, but all the decisions and meetings are taking place at Rahul Gandhi's residence, which makes him the de-facto party chief.
Read More
ED issues lookout notice against NCP leader Anil Deshmukh
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a lookout notice against former Home Minister of Maharashtra and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh.
Read More
Social cost of 2019's plastic more than GDP of India
The pollution, emissions and clean-up costs of plastic produced in 2019 alone could be $3.7 trillion, according to a report released Monday by wildlife charity WWF, warning of the environmental and economic burden of this "seemingly cheap" material.
There is increasing international alarm over the sheer volumes of fossil-fuel based plastics entering the environment, as microplastics have infiltrated even the most remote and otherwise pristine regions of the planet. (AFP)
Sabalenka defeats Mertens in straight sets in US Open fourth round
World number two Aryna Sabalenka overcame early mistakes to advance past Belgian Elise Mertens 6-4 6-1 on Sunday, reaching the USOpen quarter-final round for the first time.
Up an early break, the Belarusian appeared to lose one of her most reliable weapons - her power serve - as she committed three double faults in the third game to help 15th-seeded Mertens level the score 2-2. (Reuters)