News Live: Cong, DMK MLAs, wearing black clothes, walk out from Puducherry Assembly amid Budget Session

The first Cabinet meet of Eknath Shinde government after expansion will take place later today.
09:27
16,047 new Covid-19 cases in India, up 25.8% since a day ago
India on Wednesday reported a 25.8 per cent surge in daily Covid-19 cases with 16,047 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The nation reported 12,751 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.
The active cases now stand at 1,28,261, while the daily positivity rate is at 4.94 per cent.
Panchayat polls under way in Goa; 5,038 candidates in fray
Polling was underway for 186 panchayat bodies in Goa on Wednesday with more than 5,000 candidates in the fray, an official said. The polling began at 8 am and will conclude at 5 pm, it was stated. At least 5,038 candidates are contesting the panchayat polls from 1,464 wards across Goa, an official from the state election commission said.
A total of 64 candidates have already been elected unopposed from different village panchayats, of which 41 are from North Goa and 23 from South Goa, the senior official said. North Goa district has 97 panchayats with 2,667 candidates in the fray, while 2,371 are contesting polls for 89 panchayats in South Goa, he said. There are 3,85,867 voters in North Goa and 4,11,153 in South Goa, as per official data. The administration has already imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) across the state, and liquor ban has also been enforced on Tuesday and Wednesday.(PTI)
06:34
FBI raid on Trump's home ignites political firestorm
Top Republican leaders flung their support behind former US president Donald Trump on Tuesday after an extraordinary FBI raid on his palatial Florida residence sparked a political firestorm in an already bitterly divided country.
The FBI move marked a stunning escalation of legal probes into the 45th president and comes as he is weighing another White House run.
06:31
Twin blasts kill 15 Burkina Faso troops
Two explosions killed 15 soldiers in Burkina Faso on Tuesday, the army said, the latest in a series of such attacks as the country battles a jihadist insurgency.
The twin blasts using "improvised explosive devices occurred on the road from Bourzanga to Djibo" in the Centre-North region, the army general staff said.
06:31
Biden signs ratification of Finland, Sweden NATO bids
President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed US ratification of bids by Finland and Sweden to enter NATO, taking expansion of the Western alliance in response to Russia's Ukraine invasion one step closer.
Biden said the two northern European countries would become "strong, reliable highly capable new allies" by making the "sacred commitment" to mutual defense in the US-led transatlantic alliance.
Wearing black clothes, Congress, DMK MLAs protest against Puducherry Governor in Assembly
Celebrations as CWG 2022 Gold medallist shuttler Lakshya Sen arrives at Bengaluru airport
The first Cabinet meet of Eknath Shinde government after expansion will take place later today.
16,047 new Covid-19 cases in India, up 25.8% since a day ago
India on Wednesday reported a 25.8 per cent surge in daily Covid-19 cases with 16,047 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The nation reported 12,751 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.
The active cases now stand at 1,28,261, while the daily positivity rate is at 4.94 per cent.
Read more
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tests positive for Covid-19 again, isolating at home
Panchayat polls under way in Goa; 5,038 candidates in fray
Polling was underway for 186 panchayat bodies in Goa on Wednesday with more than 5,000 candidates in the fray, an official said. The polling began at 8 am and will conclude at 5 pm, it was stated. At least 5,038 candidates are contesting the panchayat polls from 1,464 wards across Goa, an official from the state election commission said.
A total of 64 candidates have already been elected unopposed from different village panchayats, of which 41 are from North Goa and 23 from South Goa, the senior official said. North Goa district has 97 panchayats with 2,667 candidates in the fray, while 2,371 are contesting polls for 89 panchayats in South Goa, he said. There are 3,85,867 voters in North Goa and 4,11,153 in South Goa, as per official data. The administration has already imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) across the state, and liquor ban has also been enforced on Tuesday and Wednesday.(PTI)
FBI raid on Trump's home ignites political firestorm
Top Republican leaders flung their support behind former US president Donald Trump on Tuesday after an extraordinary FBI raid on his palatial Florida residence sparked a political firestorm in an already bitterly divided country.
The FBI move marked a stunning escalation of legal probes into the 45th president and comes as he is weighing another White House run.
Twin blasts kill 15 Burkina Faso troops
Two explosions killed 15 soldiers in Burkina Faso on Tuesday, the army said, the latest in a series of such attacks as the country battles a jihadist insurgency.
The twin blasts using "improvised explosive devices occurred on the road from Bourzanga to Djibo" in the Centre-North region, the army general staff said.
Biden signs ratification of Finland, Sweden NATO bids
President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed US ratification of bids by Finland and Sweden to enter NATO, taking expansion of the Western alliance in response to Russia's Ukraine invasion one step closer.
Biden said the two northern European countries would become "strong, reliable highly capable new allies" by making the "sacred commitment" to mutual defense in the US-led transatlantic alliance.