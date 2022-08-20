News Live: 2 die during Janmashtami celebrations at overcrowded Banke Bihari temple in Mathura

UP: 2 die during Janmashtami celebrations at overcrowded Banke Bihari temple in Mathura
08:54
Rahul, Priyanka pay tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on 78th birth anniversary
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday paid tributes to their late father Rajiv Gandhi on his 78th birth anniversary at the Veer Bhumi here.
In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said: "Papa you are with me every time in my heart, I will always try to fullfill the dreams for the nation you have cherished."
Meanwhile, the Congress party on its Twitter handle, posted: "We fondly remember former Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi, on his birth anniversary. Hailed as the 'architect of 21st century India', it was through his farsighted vision that ushered in the IT & telecom revolution in India. Today, we celebrate his legacy."
To mark the occasion, the Youth Congress (IYC) will organise a programme at the Talkatora Stadium to highlight the works of the late Prime Minister.
08:53
PM Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary
On his birth anniversary, tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi.
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the demise of 2 devotees in the Banke Bihari incident in Mathura
UP: 2 die during Janmashtami celebrations at overcrowded Banke Bihari temple in Mathura
Rahul, Priyanka pay tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on 78th birth anniversary
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday paid tributes to their late father Rajiv Gandhi on his 78th birth anniversary at the Veer Bhumi here.
In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said: "Papa you are with me every time in my heart, I will always try to fullfill the dreams for the nation you have cherished."
Meanwhile, the Congress party on its Twitter handle, posted: "We fondly remember former Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi, on his birth anniversary. Hailed as the 'architect of 21st century India', it was through his farsighted vision that ushered in the IT & telecom revolution in India. Today, we celebrate his legacy."
To mark the occasion, the Youth Congress (IYC) will organise a programme at the Talkatora Stadium to highlight the works of the late Prime Minister.
PM Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary
TMC's Anubrata Mondal taken for medical check-up