News Live: ED asks Rahul Gandhi to rejoin probe for third consecutive day today

#WATCH | Sidhu Moose Wala murder case | Punjab Police brings Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to CIA (Crime Investigation Agency) office in Kharar, Punjab. pic.twitter.com/j93WMW73Ni— ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022
National Herald case: ED asks Rahul Gandhi to rejoin probe for third consecutive day today
Punjab Police bring gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to CIA (Crime Investigation Agency) office in Kharar, Punjab
Top-rung leaders to skip Mamata's meet on Presidential polls
No final decision is expected at Wednesday’s meeting, which will primarily be attended by second-rung leaders, while a meeting of top leaders to finalise a name is likely to be held on June 20 or 21.
Read more
aharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray leaves from his residence in Mumbai. He will visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh today.
Barricading underway and security forces are deployed near Akbar Road with Section 144 CrPC imposed in the area amid protests