News Live: ED asks Rahul Gandhi to rejoin probe for third consecutive day today

  • updated: Jun 15 2022, 09:00 ist
  • 08:57

    National Herald case: ED asks Rahul Gandhi to rejoin probe for third consecutive day today

  • 08:35

    Punjab Police bring gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to CIA (Crime Investigation Agency) office in Kharar, Punjab

  • 08:24

    Top-rung leaders to skip Mamata's meet on Presidential polls

    No final decision is expected at Wednesday’s meeting, which will primarily be attended by second-rung leaders, while a meeting of top leaders to finalise a name is likely to be held on June 20 or 21.

  • 08:23

    aharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray leaves from his residence in Mumbai. He will visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh today.

  • 07:37

    Barricading underway and security forces are deployed near Akbar Road with Section 144 CrPC imposed in the area amid protests

  • 07:36