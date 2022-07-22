News Live: Javelin thrower Rohit Yadav makes it to final round of World Athletics Championships
updated: Jul 22 2022, 09:01 ist
08:54
Javelin thrower Rohit Yadav makes it to the final round of the World Athletics Championships, 2022
Javelin thrower Rohit Yadav makes it to the final round of the World Athletics Championships, 2022. Eldhose Paul also becomes the first Indian to reach the men's Triple Jump final: Athletics Federation of India
06:44
Sri Lankan security troops raid protest camp, 50 injured
Sri Lankan security forces raided an anti-government protest camp in the commercial capital Colombo early on Friday, two protest organisers said, a sign that the country's new president was cracking down a day after his swearing in. (Reuters)
