News Live: Partha Chatterjee didn't need hospitalisation, says doctor
updated: Jul 26 2022, 09:14 ist
09:13
Heavy security deployment near Congress office in Delhi
There is heavy security deployment near the Congress office in Delhi. Party's interim president Sonia Gandhi will appear before the ED for the second day today, in connection with the National Herald case.
09:12
Rajnath Singh pays tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in 1999 Kargil War
Three service chiefs lay wreaths at National War Memorial in Delhi on Kargil Vijay Diwas
#WATCH | The three service chiefs - Army chief General Manoj Pande, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar & Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari - lay wreaths at the National War Memorial in Delhi, on #KargilVijayDiwaspic.twitter.com/2vU0pjjaHb
Partha Chatterjee didn't need to be admitted to hospital, says doctor
Partha Chatterjee's health is stable. Medical reports have come, and it's fine. A thorough examination of him was done. Though he had some problems, he didn't need to be admitted to the hospital, he's being monitored closely, saysDr Tushar Kanti Patra, SSKM Hospital, Kolkata.
07:05
Ukraine says Russia increased gas pipeline pressure without prior notice
Russian gas giant Gazprom has sharply increased pressure in the pipeline that delivers Russian gas to Europe without prior notice, the Ukrainian state pipeline operator company said on Tuesday.
Such pressure spikes could lead to emergencies including pipeline ruptures, and pipeline operators are obliged to inform each other about them in advance, the Ukrainian company said. - Reuters.
07:05
West Bengal Minister & former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee reaches Bhubaneswar airport, after being discharged from AIIMS
Odisha | West Bengal Minister & former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee reaches Bhubaneswar airport, after being discharged from AIIMS there.
CBI files supplementary charge sheet in Yes Bank-DHFL case
Yes Bank-DHFL case | A supplementary charge sheet has been filed today against Avinash Bhosale, Satyan Gopaldas Tandon, Metropolis Hotels LLP, ABIL Infraprojects Pvt Ltd, ABIL Hospitality Pvt Ltd, Arindam Developers LLP, Avinash Bhosale Group, Flora Developments Ltd: CBI
Autopsy being conducted of Tamil Nadu girl who was found dead in hostel
China reports 976 new Covid cases for July 25 vs 800 day earlier
China reported 976 new coronavirus cases for July 25, of which 148 were symptomatic and 828 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.
That compared with 800 new cases a day earlier - 150 symptomatic and 650 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.
There were no new deaths, leaving the nation's fatalities at 5,226. - Reuters.