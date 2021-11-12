'Looks like she took a heavy dose of Malana Cream': Nawab Malik slams Kangana Ranuat over independence remark

Hitting out at actor Kangana Ranaut for describing India's Independence in 1947 as 'bheek' or alms, Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik said she has insulted freedom fighters.

Malik said that the Centre must take back her Padma Shri award and arrest her.

"Looks like Kangana Ranaut took a heavy dose of Malana Cream before making such a statement," he said.

"Looks like Kangana Ranaut took a heavy dose of Malana Cream (a particular variety of hashish which grows specifically in HP) before making such a statement," Maharastra Minister Nawab Malik added while reacting to actress' statement that 'India got freedom in 2014' — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2021

