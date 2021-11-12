Looks like Kangana Ranuat took Malana Cream: Malik

'Looks like she took a heavy dose of Malana Cream': Nawab Malik slams Kangana Ranuat over independence remark

Ranaut has insulted freedom fighters and the Centre must take back her Padma Shri award and arrest her, he said

DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 12 2021, 11:44 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2021, 11:49 ist
Kangana Ranaut and Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik. Credit: PTI File Photo

Hitting out at actor Kangana Ranaut for describing India's Independence in 1947 as 'bheek' or alms, Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik said she has insulted freedom fighters. 

Malik said that the Centre must take back her Padma Shri award and arrest her.

"Looks like Kangana Ranaut took a heavy dose of Malana Cream before making such a statement," he said.

