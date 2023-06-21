Lord Hanuman not a God, says Adipurush dialogue writer, sparks controversy

Prabhas-starrer Adipurush has been embroiled in controversy since it was released. The dialogue of the characters, the representation and everything has fallen under the scanner of the audience which was later picked by right-wing outfits and political parties, reported Hindustan Times.

The film's writer Manoj Muntashir’s statement on Lord Hanuman is the latest addition to the list. In a recent interview, Muntashir said that Bajrang Bali is not a God and he doesn’t speak like Lord Ram.

He added that Bajrang Bali doesn't talk in philosophies and his devotion had the power on the basis of which we made him God.

Also Read | Delhi HC refuses urgent hearing on Hindu Sena president's plea against 'Adipurush'

This statement has led to a political slugfest where AAP and Congress attacked the governing BJP for ‘blessing’ the movie whose makers don’t consider Bajrang Bali as God.

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh attacked BJP with a series of questions in a tweet. He asked whether the BJP will ban Hanuman Chalisa? Then why do Hindus keep fast on Tuesdays and why do crores of Hindus visit temples of Bajrang Bali?

Congress leader Digvijay Singh also attacked RSS, "RSS does not consider Lord Ram as God's avatar. They consider Lord Ram to be a great man. Looks like Manoj Muntashir has come out from the same school of thought," he said.

On June 19, the Mumbai Police provided protection to dialogue writer of Adipurush, Manoj Muntashir after he sought security cover citing a threat to his life.

The dialogues of Lord Hanuman particularly became controversial.

Meanwhile, the controversies have impacted the box office collection with the earnings dipping on the 4th day after its release.

