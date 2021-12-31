Loss of taste and smell not noted in Omicron Covid-19 cases: IMA

Loss of taste and smell, which were noted to be common symptoms during the Covid-19 pandemic’s first and second waves, are not being reported among the cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant, said medical experts while issuing guidelines for the public.

The Indian Medical Association-Maharashtra State (IMA-MS) categorically stated that the Omicron variant cannot be taken lightly, stating that during a pandemic, the virus changes character. “We have to take all precautions. Any problems, one must consult a doctor and not engage in self-medication. Masks and Covid-appropriate-behaviour must be a rule. Besides, the unvaccinated must get jabbed," Dr Suhas Pingle, President, IMA-MS, told DH Friday.

The third wave seems to be different from the first and second waves of the pandemic. Accordingly, the IMA-Maharashtra State has come out with a detailed advisory note, entailing dos and don’ts.

“Omicron is a new variant of Covid-19 virus. The second wave was worse with the Delta variant. Fortunately, in most of the countries where the Omicron wave is witnessed, in spite of high spread and infectivity, the virulence appears to be milder than the Delta variant. Symptoms of Omicron seen are fever, sore throat, running nose, weakness, fatigue, backache, bodyache and headache,” the advisory states.

“Loss of taste and smell, which were noted to be common symptoms during the first and second waves, are not seen in the new cases,” it stated.

“Though it appears to be a milder viral variant, we can't take it lightly. It can pose a risk as viruses and variants have varying and changing natural history, which we are still evaluating for the new variants,” it said.

Omicron, a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 that was recently reported from South Africa on November 24, 2021 is called B.1.1.529 or Omicron.

This variant has exhibited more than 30 mutations on the viral spike protein, which is the key target of the immune response. “Given the collection of mutations in Omicron, which earlier individually have been associated with increased infectivity and/or immune evasion, and the sudden rise in the number of positive cases in South Africa, the World Health Organization had declared Omicron as a Variant of Concern. Now we are witnessing it in our country,” the advisory points out.

In an explainer, it said: “Variants are a normal part of evolution and as long as the virus is able to infect, replicate and transmit, they will continue to evolve. Evolution, change in genetic sequences, mutations are a natural and known nature of viruses. Further, all variants are not dangerous and most often we don’t even notice them. Only when they are more infectious or can reinfect people, they are noticed. The most important step to avoid the generation of variants is to reduce the number of infections. So, everybody taking care, safeguarding themselves is going to be essential for now and for the future as well.”

