LVM3 had over 3k wind tunnel tests at B'luru facility

LVM3 had over 3,000 wind tunnel tests at Bengaluru facility

The LVM3 testing started in 2001 at the trisonic wind tunnel at CSIR-NAL.

R Krishnakumar
R Krishnakumar, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 15 2023, 04:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2023, 04:37 ist
ISRO's Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 rocket carrying 'Chandrayaan-3' lifts off from the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre. Credit: PTI Photo

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR-NAL) in Bengaluru had carried out more than 3,000 wind tunnel tests to characterise the Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3), which carried the Chandrayaan-3 module from Sriharikota on Friday.

The LVM3 testing started in 2001 at the trisonic wind tunnel at CSIR-NAL, which has been the workhorse for all national aerospace programmes since 1967, CSIR-NAL said. Trisonic wind tunnels are systems that test the aerodynamics of spacecraft by characterising scaled models. 

Also Read | Chandrayaan-3 will explore geophysical characteristics of moon 

“More than 3,000 wind tunnel tests were carried out to characterise the LVM3 vehicle, which included force measurements, steady and unsteady pressure measurements, booster-load measurements, booster misalignment studies, aero-elastic and nozzle load studies, apart from surface and off-surface flow visualisation studies,” CSIR-NAL said.

Based on the wind tunnel tests, the configuration underwent major design changes during 2014–2015, and following modifications, the structure was cleared for the test flight.

“All stages of LVM3 with the Chandrayaan-3 payload fairing were acoustically characterised in this facility and cleared for launch which was crucial for the mission,” CSIR-NAL said.

The facility is designed to provide advanced technology solutions to national aerospace programmes like fighter aircraft, defence systems, launch vehicles and space systems.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Chandrayaan-3
India News
Science News
ISRO

Related videos

What's Brewing

DKS inspects progress of underground metro stations  

DKS inspects progress of underground metro stations  

PM Modi gifts sandalwood replica of sitar to Macron

PM Modi gifts sandalwood replica of sitar to Macron

Chandrayaan-3 backed by different space agencies

Chandrayaan-3 backed by different space agencies

Macron's gift to Modi pays tribute to Indian soldiers

Macron's gift to Modi pays tribute to Indian soldiers

AI wrote housing Bill. Critics say it’s not intelligent

AI wrote housing Bill. Critics say it’s not intelligent

Man arrested in UP for peeing in Dalit youth's ear

Man arrested in UP for peeing in Dalit youth's ear

World cycling body bans trans women from female events

World cycling body bans trans women from female events

Possibly carcinogenic? Try these aspartame-free options

Possibly carcinogenic? Try these aspartame-free options

 