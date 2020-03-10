Madhya Pradesh govt crisis Live: Jyotiraditya Scindia set to join BJP; 19 Congress MLAs resign

Jyotiraditya Scindia has tendered resignation to Congress President Sonia Gandhi. 'Time for me to move on,' says Scindia in his resignation letter. The Congress leader has got Rajya Sabha ticket from the BJP. Congress leader and Kamal Nath's rival Jyotiraditya Scindia met PM Narendra Modi at his official residence. Home Minister Amit Shah was also said to be present. If the faction (17 MLAs) supporting Scindia defects, the government may collapse. The Madhya Pradesh government is in crisis after 20 ministers resigned from their posts reposing their faith in Chief Minister Kamal Nath's leadership.
Whatever happened let it be. Now we should be ready to sit in the opposition: Laxman Singh, Congress
Laxman Singh,Congress: Whatever happened let it be. Now we should be ready to sit in the opposition. In the future, Congress again will form the government. I don't think there will be much number game. We will meet the Chief Minister and discuss it.
Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath writes to Madhya Pradesh Governor, recommends the immediate removal of six ministers. (ANI)
Yashodhara Scindia, BJP leader: I am very happy and congratulate him. This is 'ghar vapasi'.
Congress leader Kantilal Bhuria after meeting Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath: State govt is strong and it will continue to run.
Jyotiraditya Scindia leaves from his residence. He had met PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah earlier today and had tendered his resignation to Congress President Sonia Gandhi
Jyotiraditya Scindia to join the BJP at 6 pm today, reports NDTV.
JUST IN | 19 Congress MLAs including six state ministers from Madhya Pradesh who are in Bengaluru, tender their resignation from the Madhya Pradesh Assembly after Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party.
Fourteen Congress MLAs have sent their resignations via email, reports NDTV.
For some Congress leaders when Scindia ji was in Congress he was a Maharaja, now he is a mafia? These are their double standards, saysShivraj Singh Chouhan.
"Scindia ji held many senior posts in Congress party and was well respected, maybe he got lured by the offer of ministership given by PM Modi ji. We know his family has been associated with BJP for decades, but yet it is a big loss. So yes it will indeed be a loss to our party and I don't think our government in Madhya Pradesh will survive. This is the present-day politics of BJP, always tries to topple and destabilize opposition governments," says Congress ledaer Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary.
The Congress President has approved the expulsion of Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Indian National Congress with immediate effect for anti-party activities, saysK C Venugopal.
We have evidence that three chartered planes (which reportedly flew Congress MLAs to Bengaluru) were arranged by the BJP. This is part of a conspiracy to reverse the mandate of people of Madhya Pradesh because Kamal Nath has acted against mafias, says Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.
Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh, Jitu Patwari, Bala Bachchan, Sajjan Singh Verma, Surendra Singh Baghel and others arrive at CM Kamal Nath's residence in Bhopal.
Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal arrives at 10 Janpath to meet party president Sonia Gandhi.
This is Congress' internal matter, Kamal Nath govt is falling: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Hours after the Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh plunged into a crisis on Monday late night, senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said his party was not interested in toppling the government and termed the developments as the "internal matter" of the ruling party.
However, former minister and BJP leader Narottam Mishra said it seems the Kamal Nath government is falling.
A meeting is underway at the BJP office in Bhopal.Senior leaders including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, V D Sharma and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe are present.
Hopeful that current crisis in Madhya Pradesh ends soon and leaders are able to resolve differences, says Congress leader Sachin Pilot.
Anyone who is a true Congressman will not leave the party, says Digvijay Singh.
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia meets PM Modi
Sulking Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, indicating a big shift in Madhya Pradesh politics and a threat the 15-month old Kamal Nath government. Scindia drove down to Modi's official 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence accompanied by Home Minister Amit Shah, a clear sign of the erstwhile Gwalior royal's shift to the BJP camp.
The move came on late Madhavrao Scindia's 75th birth anniversary.
If the faction (17 MLAs) supporting Scindia defects, the government may collapse. The Madhya Pradesh government is in crisis after 20 ministers resigned from their posts reposing their faith in Chief Minister Kamal Nath's leadership.
Chief Minister Kamal Nath spoke to Sonia Gandhi last night when she has said 'Do what you deem fit'. Party is trying to convey to rebel MLAs that contesting elections again may not be a good idea, reports News18 quoting Congress sources.
Multiple media reports are saying that Jyotiraditya Scindia may join the BJP. Today morning, BJP leader Narottam Mishra said that he (Scindia) is a "big leader, and he will definitely be welcomed in BJP."
Unable to reach Scindia because he has swine flu, says Digvijay Singh
Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh said that Jyotiraditya Scindia is out of contact because he has swine flu. "We tried to contact Scindiaji, but it's being said that he is suffering from swine flu, so haven't been able to speak to him," Chouhan said while speaking to reporters last night.
Interestingly, today isMadhavrao Scindia's birth anniversary.
20 MP ministers resign as Kamal Nath tries to save govt after Scindia and 17 MLAs go incommunicado
The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh plunged into a crisis on Monday as a sulking Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 17 MLAs, virtually revolted prompting Chief Minister Kamal Nath to call a late-night cabinet meeting where around 20 ministers resigned reposing faith in his leadership.
Nath alleged that the BJP was adopting immoral ways to "destabilise my government" and vowed not to let it happen.
After the dramatic developments, MP Forest Minister Umang Singhar told PTI, "We have resigned. Now it is up to the chief minister to take a call." Out of the 28 ministers, 20 were present at the cabinet meeting, besides the chief minister. (PTI)
Jyotiraditya Scindia big leader, he's definitely welcome in BJP, says Narottam Mishra
Everyone is heartily welcome in Bharatiya Janata Party. We induct even grassroot-level workers, Scindia ji is a very big leader, he is definitely welcome, BJP leader Narottam Mishra said on being asked if BJP will welcome Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia into the party.
Interestingly, legislators of the Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party, who were brought back by a special plane by Congress leaders to Bhopal, on Thursday denied charges of horse-trading and abduction by BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh.
While reiterating their support to the Congress-led Kamal Nath government, BSP MLAs Ram Bai and Sanjeev Singh Kushwaha and SP legislator Rajesh Shukla denied that any BJP leader contacted them and offered a deal.
The Rajya Sabha terms of Congress veteran Digvijay Singh, and BJP leaders Prabhat Jha and Satyanarayan Jatiya will end on April 9. As per the arithmetic in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the two parties are sure to win one Rajya Sabha seat each, but a tussle is likely for the third seat. While the Congress has 114 MLAs, the opposition BJP has 107 legislators.
All Madhya Pradesh ministers present in cabinet meeting submit resignations to CM Kamal Nath
Yesterday, a section of Congress leaders, mostly of Kamal Nath camp, demanded that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra be nominated from the state for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, seen by many as an attempt to thwart Scindia’s chance to reach the Upper House.
Nath, who left for Delhi on Sunday night, was supposed to come back to Bhopal on March 12 after celebrating Holi, but returned after meeting Sonia Gandhi in the national capital, and went into a huddle with Digvijay Singh and other senior leaders at his residence, before calling the cabinet meeting. After the meeting with Gandhi, Nath said any decision on the party's nominees for Rajya Sabha polls would be taken unanimously.
Scindia and Nath have fallen out over the post of the state Congress president, which is currently held by the chief minister.
Of them, eight had come back and many of them wanted ministerial berths, according to sources. However, two Congress MLAs have not yet returned.
Trouble has been brewing in the Congress ahead of Rajya Sabha polls as it had last week accused the BJP of trying to topple its government after 10 MLAs of the ruling party and those of its allies travelled to Haryana, though the BJP had denied the charge.
Scindia, however, kept his cards close to his chest and there was no word from him on the developments.
Good morning readers and welcome to our live coverage of political developments in Madhya Pradesh. Track this live blog for instant updates on the ongoing government crisis in Madhya Pradesh after around 20 ministers resigned from their posts reposing their faith in Chief Minister Kamal Nath's leadership.