Man attempts self-immolation near Supreme Court over unpaid salary

A 50-year-old man attempted self-immolation near the new building of the Supreme Court here on Friday, police said.

He has been identified as Rajbhar Gupta, a Noida resident.

According to police, Gupta worked as a security guard at an exhaust fan making factory and was not getting salary for the past three months.

A video of the purported incident also went viral on social media. In the footage, police personnel can be seen helping the victim remove his burnt clothes. The victim can be heard saying, ‘Sahab ji, main gareeb aadmi hun. Mera parivar bhooka marr raha hai’ (Sir, I am a poor man. My family is starving).

This is the second such incident in the city in the last six months.

On August 16 last year, a 27-year-old man and a woman allegedly attempted suicide outside the Supreme Court by setting themselves on fire. The man had sustained 65 per cent burn injuries, while the 24-year-old woman suffered 85 per cent burns.

The police had said the woman was from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur and was allegedly raped by Bahujan Samaj Party MP Atul Rai in 2019. The MP was subsequently arrested.

