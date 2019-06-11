Man gets life imprisonment for plane hijack scare

A special NIA court on Tuesday found Mumbai-based businessman Birju Salla guilty of planting a hijack threat letter on a Mumbai-Delhi flight in October 2017 and sentenced him to life imprisonment. This was the first case in which a person was arrested, tried and sentenced under the Anti-Hijacking Act, 2016 (amended) in the country.

The principal judge, National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, M K Dave pronounced the judgment holding Salla guilty and awarded life imprisonment till death. The court also slapped a fine of Rs5 crore on Salla.

Salla was arrested by Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) after a hijack scare in the Jet Airways flight no-9W 339 while it was on its way to Delhi from Mumbai on October 30, 2017. The flight had to be diverted to Ahmedabad airport and was grounded. The DCB initially probed the case before it was handed over to NIA.

Probes revealed that a cabin crew had found a note in the toilet close to the business class seats of the plane. A message was written on the note that read “Flight no 9w covered by Hijackers and aircraft should not be land and flown straight to POK. 12 people on board. if you put landing gear you will hear the noise of people dying. don’t take it as a joke…” The message in Urdu, scribbled on the note, was an exact translation of this English text translated using Google Translator.

NIA chargesheet stated that “planting of the ‘threat note’ amounted to ‘credible threat’ to commit the offence of hijacking as defined in section 3 of the anti-hijacking act, 2016.”

Salla was married and has two sons, the elder one nearly 14 years old. He allegedly had an affair with a woman working as a Guest Relationship Manager with the same airline. It was said that he planted the threat letter since he wanted the woman to quit her job with the airlines. Since his arrest, he was never granted bail.

