Man 'kills' wife, stuffs body in plastic drum

The complainant further said that for the last four days, his son-in-law, who works as a flower decorator, also disappeared and his cellphone was switched off

  Jun 06 2022, 20:35 ist
A 28-year-old woman, who had gone missing was allegedly murdered by her husband and her body stuffed in a plastic drum at their house here on Monday, police said.

The woman's father lodged a complaint after she went missing on June 2, the police said.

The complainant further said that for the last four days, his son-in-law, who works as a flower decorator, also disappeared and his cellphone was switched off. The police said they booked a case. On suspicion, they searched the house and found the woman's body in the drum covered with bundles of old clothes. The man is suspected to have murdered his wife before fleeing, the police said, adding that in 2020, he had allegedly killed his first wife and has been facing a case in that regard.

