'It’s not content, it’s a violation': Alia Bhatt slams viral video of her new home

<p>Celebrity homes have always captivated audiences worldwide, and social media is filled with visuals offering a glimpse inside their ultra-luxurious abodes. One home that has consistently drawn massive attention is the new residence of celebrity couple Alia and Ranbir. A heartfelt gift for their daughter, Raha, this plush place will be another popular hotspot for fans and followers alike.</p><p>Located in Bandra, the six-storey luxury bungalow named Krishna Raj pays tribute to Ranbir Kapoor's grandmother. Constructed on the land that once belonged to the legendary Raj Kapoor, the opulent home boasts elegant interiors, impressive architecture, and is reportedly valued at around Rs 250 crore. </p><p>Reports suggest that their abode is almost complete and the celebrities are all set to shift to their new house with their family members, including Neetu Kapoor.</p><p>In the last few weeks, visuals of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's home have been widely circulated on social media, reportedly upsetting the actress. Alia took to social media to express her frustration that their dream bungalow was filmed and shared online without permission. Calling it a serious breach of privacy and a potential security threat, she issued a strongly worded statement urging both media outlets and the public to act with responsibility and respect.</p><p>Taking to Instagram, Alia wrote, "I understand that in a city like Mumbai, space is limited – sometimes the view from your window is another person's home. But that does not give anyone the right to film private residences and push those videos online. A video of our home – still under construction – has been recorded and circulated by multiple publications, without our knowledge or consent. This is a clear invasion of privacy and a serious security issue. Filming or photographing someone's personal space without permission is not 'content' – it's a violation. It should never be normalised"</p><p>She further urged people to reflect on how they would feel if their own homes were treated the same way, "Think about it: would you tolerate videos of the inside of your home being shared publicly, without you knowing? None of us would."</p><p>"If you come across such content online, please don't forward it or share it further. And to our friends in the media who have carried these images and videos: I urge you to take them down immediately. Thank you," Alia concluded her statement with a humble but firm request.</p><p>Well, this is not the first time Alia has lashed out for breaching and violating their privacy. Earlier, she fumed after a paparazzi clicked her enjoying a relaxing time at her home. Meanwhile, her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, has been with her, supporting all the decisions of their private life.</p>