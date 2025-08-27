Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'It’s not content, it’s a violation': Alia Bhatt slams viral video of her new home

Reports suggest that their abode is almost complete and the celebrities are all set to shift to their new house with their family members, including Neetu Kapoor.
Last Updated : 27 August 2025, 09:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 August 2025, 09:06 IST
Entertainment NewsRanbir Kapooralia bhattTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us