Mandaviya replaces tainted Gujarat Vidyapith VC as Nai Talim Sangh chief

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya was appointed president of Gujarat Nai Talim Sangh (NTS) at a function held on Tuesday at Gujarat Vidyapith.

Nai Talim, known as Buniyadi Sikhshan or basic education, is based on Mahatma Gandhi’s principle where he advocated for education that included skill training of students and experiential learning.

The post of NTS president was vacated by Vidyapith’s controversial vice-chancellor Rajendra Khimani, who would now serve the NTS as its vice president.

“Mansukhbhai Mandaviya has been appointed based on his association with Nai Talim. Apart from having a PhD on Nai Talim, he is also trustee of two connected institutions. Besides, based on his interest in this kind of work, we decided to appoint him as its president,” Khimani told DH.

Khimani, talking about precedence of a politician heading the organisation, said, “Late Morarji Desai was also part of it even when he was a prime minister.”

“It has nothing to do with politics. We believe that we will be able to bring changes under his leadership since he has shown interest in the area. Besides, there are similarities in the central government's national education policy and Nai Talim on experiential learning, agriculture, among others,” he stated.

The NTS has about 150 members who collectively run about 1,400 schools and colleges, mostly located in rural areas. As per Nai Talim philosophy, they should be self-sustained, but a majority of them are dependent on grants received from governments. The Sangh's office is located at Gujarat Vidyapith, which works as a parent organisation and also helps them financially.

Mandaviya wasn’t available on call or message to make any comment.

One of the past office-bears, who attended the event, told DH on the condition of anonymity: “I wasn't consulted at all despite having served the Sangh for nearly three decades. I wasn't even allowed to speak about things plaguing it. This is just an attempt to thwart the UGC actions against Gujarat Vidyapith."

Recently, the UGC issued a show cause notice to the Vidyapith over several irregularities in managing its finances, recruitments, and appointments of current and past vice-chancellors. Besides, the UGC has also initiated procedures to remove Khimani, citing inquiry against him for financial irregularities and procedural lapses besides not having required qualification. Both the issues are under challenge before the Gujarat High Court.