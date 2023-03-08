Manish Sisodia’s arrest demeans due process of law: Stalin

The arrest of AAP leader Manish Sisodia “demeans” the due process of law and fundamental principles of the Constitution, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has said, asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps to “uphold the residual reputation” of premier investigating agencies and Constitutional offices during the last nine years of BJP rule.

In a letter to Modi, Stalin alleged Sisodia, who was Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, was arrested on “trumped up allegations” and made to undergo all pain and pressure depriving the constitutional guarantee of personal liberty.

“All the canons of the criminal justice system have been thrown to the winds and the due process of law has been abused just for personal satisfaction of a ruling party at the Union. One can notice a fact that in the last 9 years, the independence of investigating agencies have been robbed wherever the interest of the party in power at the Union is involved,” he said.

These agencies, the CM alleged, have been misused mercilessly and repeatedly as a weapon of political vendetta only against the political leaders of opposition parties.

Atrocities such as raids on the leaders of the opposition parties, unseating of the elected governments by abusing the anti-defection law and unleashing the investigating agencies arrogantly to arrest opposition leaders or leaders of discomfort for the BJP are not only just misuse of power but they also remind the days of Emergency, Stalin added.

“I would like to remind you that misuse of investigating agencies and constitutional offices including that of office of Governor can never strengthen the vibrant democracy in India and the day of arrest of Manish Sisodia and terrorising the due process of law will be remembered as the Black Day in the BJP regime at the Union,” the Chief Minister said.

He also demanded the release of Sisodia, who he said, was “arrested by demeaning the due process of law and fundamental principles of our seven decades old Constitution.”