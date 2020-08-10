MHADA CEO Milind Mhaiskar and other IAS officers transferred

MHADA CEO Mhaiskar, other IAS officers transferred

Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) vice president and CEO Milind Mhaiskar

Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) vice president and CEO Milind Mhaiskar is one of the IAS officers who were transferred by the state government on Monday.

Mhaiskar's new role will be principal secretary of forest department, a government order said.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection department secretary Sanjay Khandare will be the new chairman and managing director of the Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MAHAGENCO).

Aurangabad district collector Uday Chaudhari, Jalswaraj Project Manager (Navi Mumbai) AA Gulhane and additional collector KH Bagate have been posted as deputy secretary (chief secretary's office) in Mantralaya, Chandrapur district collector and CEO of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi, respectively. 

