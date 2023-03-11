Microsite on PM's mother hails 'spirit of motherhood'

Microsite on PM Modi's mother celebrates 'unwavering spirit of motherhood'

'Celebrating motherhood' is a unique page on the new microsite 'Maa', dedicated to creating and sending personalised e-cards for mothers

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 11 2023, 14:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2023, 16:46 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben in 2019. Credit: PTI File Photo

'Maa', a micro-site on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official website that pays tribute to the memory of his mother and celebrates the "unwavering spirit of motherhood", has been launched.

Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Modi, passed away on December 30, 2022.

Condolences and heartfelt sympathies poured in from around the world following her passing away.

Also Read | 'Glorious century rests at God's feet', says PM Modi on mother Heeraben's death

The microsite 'Maa', which is dedicated to Heeraba, "celebrates the unwavering spirit of motherhood and pays tribute to her memory", officials said.

The website captures the love and unbreakable bond shared between a mother and her son. 

The microsite carries videos and selected quotes of Heeraben that convey the teachings she imparted to her children.

The site also features Prime Minister Modi's special blog, which he wrote for his mother as she approached her 100th year.

There is also an audio version of the blog narrated in Hindi.

Heeraben Modi's life and journey are captured in four sections of the website – 'Life in public domain', 'Nation remembers', 'The world condoles' and 'Celebrating motherhood'.

In the section 'Life in public domain', photographs and videos illustrate the humble and simple life of Heeraben. This section also contains quotes from various blogs and interviews with PM Modi on his mother as well as public artwork celebrating their bond.

Under the 'Nation remembers' section, one can find thoughtful condolence messages sent out in her memory.

The 'World condoles' section carries a collection of tweets from several prominent world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau, expressing their condolences to PM Modi on the passing away of Heeraben.

'Celebrating motherhood' is a unique page dedicated to creating and sending personalised e-cards for mothers. 

Cards bearing PM Modi's signature can be customised with his quotes for his mother. People can choose any template and can add a special personalised message on the cards.

The microsite appears on PM Modi's official website, https://www.narendramodi.in/, as well as on his personal app, the Narendra Modi App.

