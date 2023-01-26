R-Day: Ministry of Culture tableau shows 'nari shakti'

Ministry of Culture R-Day tableau showcases power of feminine divinity on Kartavya Path

These 479 artistes were chosen through a nationwide 'Vande Bharatam' dance competition and their performance will add colour and groove to the Republic Day parade

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 26 2023, 17:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2023, 17:27 ist
Ministry of Culture tableau on display during the 74th Republic Day Parade at the Kartavya Path. Credit: PTI Photo

The power of feminine divinity was the theme of the Ministry of Culture's tableau which rolled down Kartavya Path as part of the 74th Republic Day celebrations on Thursday.

The theme was 'Shakti Rupena Samsthita' and through art and dance forms, 'Devi' was celebrated.

'Nari Shakti' was the theme of the dance, which was performed by 326 female and 153 male artistes, Mohan said.

Tack live updates

These 479 artistes were chosen through a nationwide 'Vande Bharatam' dance competition and their performance will add colour and groove to the Republic Day parade.

The artistes are in the 17-30 age group, the Defence Ministry has said.

They presented classical, folk and contemporary fusion dances, depicting the 'power of women' through five elements -- earth, water, air, space and fire. This was the second time that the dancers of the cultural programme were selected through a nationwide competition.

The colourful tableau showcased 'Devi puja' and folk dances that celebrate the traditions of 'Devi'.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kartavya Path
republic day 2023
Republic Day
India News

What's Brewing

BSF jawans exchange sweets with Pak Rangers on R-Day

BSF jawans exchange sweets with Pak Rangers on R-Day

Republic Day 2023: Tri-colour dishes you must try

Republic Day 2023: Tri-colour dishes you must try

Here’s why everyone wants your email address

Here’s why everyone wants your email address

Google Doodle depicts elements of Republic Day parade

Google Doodle depicts elements of Republic Day parade

Bengaluru suburban rail gets on fast track

Bengaluru suburban rail gets on fast track

Why is India's flag unfurled on R-Day and not hoisted?

Why is India's flag unfurled on R-Day and not hoisted?

 