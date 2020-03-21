Minute precautions can make monumental impacts: PM Modi on coronavirus

As the nation grappled with the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to hammer home the point of caution in the battle against the deadly disease, asking people to listen to the advice given by doctors and authorities.

Modi also engaged in a thanks giving spree from auto drivers to online platforms like Google and Twitter as also the SAARC members for their contribution in the fight against Corona by replenishing the COVID-19 Emergency Fund with contributions.

“It strengthens our resolve in this collective fight against Corona,” he said.

Modi posted a number of video clips on spreading awareness about coronavirus and said “minute precautions can make monumental impacts and save many lives” and asked people to upload such videos that can educate people and spread awareness on battling COVID-19 using the hashtag #IndiaFightsCorona.

PM Modi also hailed the decision of auto taxi union of Delhi to stay off roads on Sunday and extend support to Janata Curfew saying this will give strength to the fight against Corona.

Going interactive, the Prime Minister also responded to tagged posts of organisations like FICCI and NASSCOM endorsing their laudatory messages recognising the contribution of lakhs of private security guards, cash van crew, cleaning pest/fumigation services and other workers, who act as the first line of defence for our society in the fight against COVID19 as well as the IT industry which is powering key sectors including health. Modi called them heroes.

As the coronavirus panic triggered hoarding of essential items by householders and sort of exodus, the Prime Minister underlined the need to never forget the need for precautions and not panic and said, “it is not only important to be home but also remain in the same town/city where you are. Unnecessary travels will not help you or others.”

Modi also commended the effort by Twitter India which has launched a dedicated COVID-19 page that provides real-time updates to people from various authorities across India as also Google for its effort to spread awareness

A day before the Sunday Janata Curfew for which he had given a clarion call on Thursday night asking people to stay indoors on March 22, Modi had a piece for all those who have been told to stay in home quarantine.

“I urge you to please follow the instructions. This will protect you as well as your friends and family,” Modi said on day when former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and her son and Lok Sabha MP Dushyant Singh announced on Twitter they would continue to remain in isolation for two weeks even as his and his son’s have now been tested negative for COVID-19.

Both along with a number of politicians and dignitaries had attended a party in Lucknow in singer Kanika Kapoor was present and later tested positive for COVID-19.