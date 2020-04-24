Mobile makers urges govt to lift sale restrictions

Mobile phone makers urges govt to lift sale restrictions

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS,
  • Apr 24 2020, 19:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2020, 19:41 ist

Mobile handset makers body ICEA (India Cellular and Electronics Association) on Friday urged the Centre to remove restrictions on the sale of mobile phones and its repair under essential services category during COVID-19 lockdown period.

" As the COVID lockdown enters its 5th week, nearly 2.5 crore Indian users of smartphones, feature phones and mobile devices such as tablets and laptops are now facing the crisis of having to work without a functioning device," the body said in its letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"It is critical that mobile device sales via online, and in a phased manner via retail, as well as service centres with facilities for home delivery and pickup must be declared as “essential services”, in addition to grocery and medicines”, said Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, ICEA.

With the current mobile base at nearly 85 crores,  it is clear that nearly 2.5 crore individuals are suffering due to the non-availability of new devices or repair of their existing devices, he said.

The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), whose members include firms like Apple, Foxconn, Wistron, Flextronics, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo and Lava

