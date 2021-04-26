Modi, Japan PM discuss fighting Covid together in talks

Modi, Japan PM Suga discuss fighting Covid-19 together on phone call

In a telephonic conversation, the two leaders reviewed the progress in various ongoing bilateral initiatives

PTI
New Delhi,
  Apr 26 2021
  • updated: Apr 26 2021, 16:01 ist
Narendra Modi and Japan PM Yoshihide Suga (R) spoke on the phone today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday discussed with his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga cooperation in diverse areas, including high technology, skill development and in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic together.

In a telephonic conversation, the two leaders reviewed the progress in various ongoing bilateral initiatives.

"Spoke to PM @sugawitter of Japan on phone. We reviewed the progress in various ongoing bilateral initiatives. We also discussed our cooperation in diverse areas including high technology, skill development and in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic together," Modi tweeted.

