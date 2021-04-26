Modi, Japan PM Suga discuss fighting Covid-19 together on phone call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday discussed with his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga cooperation in diverse areas, including high technology, skill development and in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic together.
In a telephonic conversation, the two leaders reviewed the progress in various ongoing bilateral initiatives.
Also Read | US to ramp up support for virus-hit India
"Spoke to PM @sugawitter of Japan on phone. We reviewed the progress in various ongoing bilateral initiatives. We also discussed our cooperation in diverse areas including high technology, skill development and in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic together," Modi tweeted.
Spoke to PM @sugawitter of Japan on phone. We reviewed the progress in various ongoing bilateral initiatives. We also discussed our cooperation in diverse areas including high technology, skill development and in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic together.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2021
In Pics | Nations pledge aid for India in Covid battle
Camel gets books for homeschooling children in Pakistan
Failed ESL hangs over Champions League semi-final
Oscars 2021: Winners in key categories
NASA Mars helicopter makes longest flight yet
Chloe Zhao wins best director Oscar for 'Nomadland'
At Aihole, heritage structures turn into open toilets