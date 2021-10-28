Modi to unveil Mysuru-built Adi Shankaracharya statue at Kedarnath next week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will offer prayers at the Kedarnath shrine and inaugurate the re-developed samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya on November 5, a day before the temple closes for the winter season.

The samadhi of Shankaracharya was destroyed in the 2013 floods in Uttarakhand and Modi had taken personal interest in the redevelopment of the temple town.

The statue of Shankaracharya in a sitting posture has been chiselled from Krishnashila stone by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj and weighs 35 tonnes.

The statue was flown onboard a Chinook helicopter to Kedarnath earlier this month.

The Prime Minister will review and inspect the executed and ongoing works along the Saraswati Aasthapath and address a public rally.

Elections are due in Uttarakhand early next year and BJP is all set to project a slew of development works among the achievements of the “double-engine” government.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate key infrastructure projects which have been completed, including Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini.

The projects have been completed at a cost of over Rs 130 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone for multiple projects worth over Rs 180 crore, including the Redevelopment of Sangam Ghat, First Aid and Tourist Facilitation Centre, Admin Office and Hospital, two Guest Houses, Police Station, Command & Control Centre, Mandakini Aasthapath Queue Management and Rainshelter and Saraswati Civic Amenity Building.

