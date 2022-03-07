Modi urges Putin to hold direct talks with Ukraine Prez

Modi urges Putin to hold direct talks with Ukraine President

In his call with Zelenskyy, Modi expressed deep concern about the conflict

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Mar 07 2022, 15:59 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2022, 16:26 ist
Modi and Putin (R). Credit: AFP File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold direct talks with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a phone conversation on Monday, according to a government source.

"President Putin briefed Prime Minister Modi on the status of negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian teams," the source said, declining to be named ahead of an official statement.

"Prime Minister Modi urged President Putin to hold direct talks with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, in addition to the ongoing negotiations between their teams." 

In his call with Zelenskyy, Modi expressed deep concern about the conflict and the humanitarian crisis it had caused, a government statement said.

Modi underlined the need to evacuate Indian students trapped in eastern Ukraine, including around 700 nationals in the city of Sumy, according to the source and the statement. (

