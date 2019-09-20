Modi-Xi meet: A stroll and visit to monuments

A stroll along the beach, visit to the centuries-old monuments, including stone sculptures, and an enthralling cultural performance.

These are some of the events that have been planned for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping besides their summit talks, during their three-day visit to the ancient coastal town of Mamallapuram.

Though the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is yet to officially announce the informal summit between the two countries, sources in the government and Tamil Nadu police have confirmed that the two leaders will be in Mamallapuram for three days from October 11.

Modi and Xi Jinping are likely to stay at a five-star resort near Mamallapuram or at a luxurious hotel in the coastal town, the sources said. This is the second time that Modi will host Xi Jinping outside New Delhi in five years – he had hosted the Chinese President in his home state of Gujarat in 2014.

Officials from the MEA and security agencies like Special Protection group (SPG) and the concerned from the Chinese side have held several rounds of talks in the coastal town to review the arrangements. Security has also been tightened along the East Coast Road (ECR) with police stepping up round-the-clock surveillance.

Highly placed sources told DH that the informal summit between Modi and Xi Jinping will take place on October 12 and they are likely to make a joint appearance before the media of both countries the next day.

The Indian Prime Minister and Chinese President are likely to take a stroll at the beach-side resort, besides witnessing an enthralling cultural performance by dancers from across the country.

Also, the two leaders will visit the group of monuments, including the rock temple, a World Heritage Site. “If the weather permits, there is a chance for a photo opportunity from the heritage sites,” a source said.

Modi and Xi Jinping are expected to arrive at Chennai Airport on October 11 through separate planes and would take chopper to Thiruvidanthai, where a helipad was established in 2018 for the DefenceExpo. From there, they would take the road to their resort or hotel.

The first informal talks between Modi and Xi Jinping took place in Wuhan province in 2018 when the Indian Prime Minister had visited China.