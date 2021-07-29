Parliament Live: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to move Factoring Regulation Act, 2011 in Rajya Sabha today
updated: Jul 29 2021, 08:34 ist
BJP leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are due to move Bills in the Parliament today. Follow DH's live coverage of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.
08:33
RS, LS adjourned repeatedly on Wednesday
Members of Congress and CPI(M), who were in the Well raising slogans, tore Parliament papers and flung a placard, which narrowly missed media persons seated in the press gallery. Both, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, witnessed repeated adjournments and the government pushed through three bills in the melee on Wednesday.
Disruptions related to Covid-19, Pegasus and farm laws are expected in the House today as well.
08:03
It took just six minutes to pass The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, while the Appropriations (No. 4) Bill authorising an additional expenditure of Rs 23,675 crore from the national exchequer, was approved in nine minutes without any debate.
The Rajya Sabha passed the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) AmendmentBillwithoutanydiscussion on Wednesday.
07:48
Lok Sabha on Wednesday witnessed unruly scenes when some Congress members threw papers and torn placards at the Chair and Treasury benches. The unrest in Parliament has been continuing for seven days.
07:37
Questions in Lok Sabha
In Lok Sabha's question hour, National Sports Policy and Karnataka's expenditure under Smart City mission will be discussed. Pollution in Sutlej and Beas rivers, ground water pollution in Jharkhand and and the issue of green highways will also be discussed.
07:36
Rajya Sabha: List of Business
On agenda for the upper house, FM Nirmala Sitharaman will move that the Bill to amend the Factoring Regulation Act, 2011, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration.
