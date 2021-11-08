Most foolish, whimsical: Shashi Tharoor slams Modi government on demonetisation anniversary

As India marks the fifth anniversary of demonetisation, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday took a dig at the Modi government over "the most foolish" and "poorly-implemented policy" devised by an Indian government since the days of Mohammad bin Tughlaq.

"On the fifth anniversary of the most foolish, whimsical, ill-conceived & poorly-implemented policy ever devised by an Indian government since the days of Mohammad bin Tughlaq, let us bow our head to its victims. #DemonetisationDisaster," Tharoor tweeted.

The demonetisation of high-denomination currency notes was announced by the government on November 8, 2016.

The Left parties on Sunday hit out at the government over the state of the economy and blamed the Centre's demonetisation policy for it.

Questioning the move, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury alleged that it "decimated the informal sector". "Economy into a tailspin, the poorest hurt. Informal sector decimated. No black money recovered, but rich got richer. Cash in the economy is the highest ever now! This govt must bear responsibility for pushing India downhill, just for one man’s whim," he said in a tweet.

