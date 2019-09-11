Mumbai: 1.5 tonne red sandalwood worth Rs 7.5cr seized

Three persons were arrested on Tuesday in Santa Cruz with 1.55 tonnes of red sandalwood worth Rs 7.5 crore, an official said.

A team of Unit IX of the Crime Branch stopped a vehicle on the basis of a tip-off and made the seizure and arrests, the official added.

"Asgar Ismail Sheikh (49), Ali Sheikh (32) and Wajid Ansari were arrested and 1,556 kilogrammes of red sandalwood valued at around Rs 7.5 crore was seized. The consignment was brought from Chennai to be supplied to a person here," he said.

Unit IX Senior Inspector Mahesh Desai said the three accused will be produced in court on Wednesday.