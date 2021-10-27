Mumbai Drugs Case Live: Nawab Malik intensifies attack against Wankhede, releases 'nikah nama' from first marriage

Independent witness Prabhakar Sail appeared before Mumbai Police on Tuesday evening for recording statement in connection with his allegation of extortion attempt by NCB officials in the drugs seizure case involving Aryan Khan, an official said. Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court will continue hearing on Wednesday a bail plea filed by Aryan Khan. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
Nawab Malik vs Sameer Wankhede: Why the minister is releasing Wankhede's photos from his purported first marriage
Malik on Monday claimed Wankhede is a Muslim by birth. The minister had released what he claimed was the birth certificate of Wankhede and alleged that the latter had forged documents. However, the NCB official's father later said his name is Dnyandev and not Dawood, as claimed by Malik. On Tuesday, Malik said, "I have all the authentic documents to prove that Sameer Wankhede was born into a Muslim family, but he forged his identity and sought a job under the Scheduled Caste category. As per the law, Dalits who are converted to Islam do not get the quota privilege, thus Sameer Wankhede has denied the job opportunity to a genuine person from the Schedule Caste.”
Nawab Malik tweets photo from Wankhede's first marriage to Shabana Qureshi
Nawab Malik tweets marriage certificate, photographs of Wankhede's purported first marriage
Bombay HC to hear Aryan's bail plea today
Aryan Khan's lawyers Mukul Rohatgi and Satish Maneshinde argued that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has no evidence against the 23-year-old, and he was wrongly arrested and has been kept in jail for over 20 days.
"There is no evidence of consumption, no recovery of drugs and absolutely no evidence to show his participation in this so-called conspiracy and abetment as alleged by the NCB," senior advocate Rohatgi said.
Rohatgi completed his arguments after which the court said it would continue the hearing on the bail pleas of co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha on Wednesday.
The court will on Wednesday also hear the arguments of Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the NCB.
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB admits Gosavi met Shah Rukh Khan's manager
NCB has admittedthat there was a meeting between K P Gosavi, the private investigator whose selfie with Aryan Khan had gone viral, and Pooja Dadlani, who is the manager of Shah Rukh Khan.
CM Thackeray to write a letter to PM Modi over portrayal of Bollywood in 'bad light', says Nawab Malik
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray would write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the portrayal of Bollywood in a bad light in the wake of recent raids by the NCB which could affect the livelihood of the people dependent on that industry, NCP leader and minister Nawab Malik said on Tuesday.
(PTI)
Drug addicts must not be put in jail: Athawale
Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday stressed that there is a need to make the film industry "drug-free" but said drug addicts must not be put in jail and there must be a change in this law.
Fan's of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, hold posters written with 'Release Aryan Khan' stand outside Bombay High court in Mumbai, Tuesday. Credit: PTI Photo
No bail for Aryan Khan yet as Bombay HC to continue hearing on October 27
The Bombay High Court will continue on Wednesday hearing on a bail plea filed by Aryan Khan, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, arrested in a case of alleged seizure of narcotic drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast earlier this month.
Aryan case: Cops record statement of witness Sail over extortion bid allegation
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail appeared before Mumbai Police on Tuesday evening for recording statement in connection with his allegation of extortion attempt by NCB officials in the drugs seizure case involving Aryan Khan, an official said in Mumbai.
