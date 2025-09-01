Sanatan Dharma remarks: SC defers Udhayanidhi Stalin's plea to club FIR's to 2026

<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday decided to hear in 2026, a plea filed by Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin seeking a direction to club all FIRs and complaints over his contentious "eradicate Sanatan Dharma" remarks in 2023 and transfer them to one place.</p><p>Udhayanidhi, is a well-known film actor and son of Chief Minister and DMK chief M K Stalin. </p><p>Taking up his plea, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta allowed a request by his counsel to fix the matter for hearing in 2026. </p>.Udayanidhi Stalin gets bail over 'eradicate Sanatana Dharma' remarks; next court appearance on Aug 8.<p>Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Udhayanidhi, contended that several FIRs and complaints were filed against Stalin. "This court has done two things in the past in several cases," he said.</p><p>On this, the bench said, "This court has done many things in the past. It does not mean that we should also do the same thing." </p><p>The DMK youth wing secretary's counsel asked the bench to take up the matter next year.</p><p>The bench agreed with Rohatgi's request. In March, this year, the Supreme Court had said that no further cases should be registered against Stalin without its permissions, while hearing a plea by Udhayanidhi for clubbing of criminal cases registered against him across multiple states over his controversial 'Sanatan Dharma' remarks.</p><p>Speaking at a conference in September 2023, Udhayanidhi Stalin said Sanatan Dharma is against social justice and equality and should be "eradicated'. He likened Sanatan dharma to coronavirus, malaria and dengue, and said it should be destroyed. He had moved the apex court seeking the consolidation of three FIRs and five complaints filed in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Karnataka and the transfer of the same to one of the criminal courts/ police stations.</p>