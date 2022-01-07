'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'

As Covid-19 continues to ravage the world, a person named Kovid Kapoor has become some comedic relief on social media in an otherwise harrowing situation. Kapoor's name is notably similar to the disease that Coronavirus causes.

Kapoor, the co-founder of a travel website called Holidify, has also found humour in the whole situation. "My name is Kovid and I'm not a virus," he wrote as his Twitter bio, a reference to a popular dialogue in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'My Name is Khan'

He often shares on social media about how people are amused to know his name after the Covid-19 pandemic. "Future foreign trips are going to be fun!" he wrote in a tweet that has now gone viral.

Went outside India for the first time since COVID and got a bunch of people amused by my name. 😂 Future foreign trips are going to be fun! — Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 4, 2022

Explaining the origin of his name, Kapoor said, "It comes from Hanuman Chaleesa - kavi kovid kahi sake kaha te - and means vidvaan/scholar/learned," he said, according to Hindustan Times

"The D is pronounced with a soft 'd', like 'darwaaza' in Hindi or Urdu," he added.

For those on this thread, wondering what my name actually means - it means scholar / learned.

Comes in the Hanumaan Chaleesa. Also, it's pronounced as कोविद not कोविड 😅 — Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 5, 2022

Kapoor's Twitter profile is now filled with various instances where people have either mistook his name to mean Covid-19 or just poked fun at the situation. In one instance, following a Twitter user's comment saying "Hope people didn't see you with a Corona beer", Kapoor tweeted a picture of himself posing with a Corona beer bottle.

Now that you mention it.... pic.twitter.com/90FutdBcnF — Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 5, 2022

For my 30th bday, my friends ordered a cake - and Amintiri automatically assumed that it's some kinda joke, and it should be spelled with a C not a K. 🎂 pic.twitter.com/3jrySteSbC — Kovid Kapoor (@kovidkapoor) January 5, 2022

About the attention he is getting from the internet, Kapoor told the publication: "I'm loving it! Gotten so much attention since yesterday, it's unbelievable! I feel like a mini-celeb - giving radio interviews, for example. Although it will probably wear out in a few days, I'm having a great time so far."

