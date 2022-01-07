'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 07 2022, 17:44 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2022, 21:40 ist
Kovid Kapoor, Credit: Twitter/@kovidkapoor

As Covid-19 continues to ravage the world, a person named Kovid Kapoor has become some comedic relief on social media in an otherwise harrowing situation. Kapoor's name is notably similar to the disease that Coronavirus causes. 

Kapoor, the co-founder of a travel website called Holidify, has also found humour in the whole situation. "My name is Kovid and I'm not a virus," he wrote as his Twitter bio, a reference to a popular dialogue in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'My Name is Khan'

He often shares on social media about how people are amused to know his name after the Covid-19 pandemic. "Future foreign trips are going to be fun!" he wrote in a tweet that has now gone viral. 

Explaining the origin of his name, Kapoor said, "It comes from Hanuman Chaleesa - kavi kovid kahi sake kaha te - and means vidvaan/scholar/learned," he said, according to Hindustan Times

"The D is pronounced with a soft 'd', like 'darwaaza' in Hindi or Urdu," he added.

Kapoor's Twitter profile is now filled with various instances where people have either mistook his name to mean Covid-19 or just poked fun at the situation. In one instance, following a Twitter user's comment saying "Hope people didn't see you with a Corona beer", Kapoor tweeted a picture of himself posing with a Corona beer bottle. 

About the attention he is getting from the internet, Kapoor told the publication: "I'm loving it! Gotten so much attention since yesterday, it's unbelievable! I feel like a mini-celeb - giving radio interviews, for example. Although it will probably wear out in a few days, I'm having a great time so far."

